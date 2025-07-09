SAVVY MINING: The cloud mining platform helping investors earn daily crypto income

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 20:00
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.68-1.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.1091-6.67%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12573+3.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.00832-7.43%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013558-0.19%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As crypto investors move beyond hype, platforms like SAVVY MINING are gaining attention for offering steady, market-free returns through automated cloud mining.

Table of Contents

  • What is SAVVY MINING?
  • Why are investors choosing SAVVY MINING cloud mining?
  • Core advantages of the platform
  • How to start mining
  • Investment trend change: From speculation to long-term returns

With Solana (SOL) continuing to expand in the blockchain field, Ripple (XRP) being widely used in cross-border payments in Asia, and Dogecoin (DOGE) regaining the attention of retail investors, the enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies has been rekindled. But behind the hustle and bustle, more and more investors are beginning to change their minds, no longer paying attention to market hype, but turning their attention to areas that can truly bring stable returns.

This is exactly why SAVVY MINING is gradually gaining attention.

What is SAVVY MINING?

SAVVY MINING is a cloud mining platform headquartered in the UK, which has completed registration and filing with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). It provides investors with a passive income path without hardware and technical barriers through an advanced blockchain automation system. Simply put, users only need to choose the right mining contract, and the platform will automatically run the computing power and deposit the income into users’ accounts every day.

Why are investors choosing SAVVY MINING cloud mining?

Compared with the 20%-30% fluctuation of the coin price, SAVVY MINING provides another option: predictable and sustainable income.

Even in the downturn of the market, the platform can still bring stable daily income to users with its optimized computing power configuration and top mining infrastructure. This is not empty talk, but real feedback from users after actual testing. Some users have obtained stable passive income of more than $5,000 per day through BTC contracts, which is much higher than the risk-return when the coin price rises.

Core advantages of the platform

  • Users can enjoy a $15 computing power reward upon registration with no additional requirements.
  • The contract income is transparent, automatic settlement is made daily, and support is available for viewing at any time.
  • There are no additional service fees and hidden management fees.
  • The fund security is double-protected by McAfee and Cloudflare.
  • There is 24×7 hours online customer service support.
  • The official app supports Android and Apple phones.
  • The alliance program rewards up to $100,000, and users can get high referral rewards by inviting friends.
  • The platform supports settlement of more than 10 mainstream currencies: DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, XRP, SOL.

How to start mining

Step 1: Users can register an account for free, it only takes 1 minute. Users can register to receive a $15 reward and get $0.6 free income every day.

Step 2: Then, users can choose a suitable mining contract and flexibly configure it according to their investment goals.

Step 3: Next, users can enjoy the income. The platform automatically settles the income every day, and they can withdraw it to their crypto wallet at any time.

Latest contract example: income is visible

⦁ [Free computing power contract] Principal: $15, term 1 day, principal + income: $15.6

⦁ [Primary experience contract] Principal: $100, term 2 days, principal + income: $107.32.

⦁ [Classic computing power contract] Principal: $500, term 5 days, principal + income: $532.25.

⦁ [Classic computing power contract] Principal: $3,000, term 18 days, principal + income: $3,761.4.

⦁ [Advanced computing power contract] Principal: $13,800, term 40 days, principal + income: $23,184.

⦁ [Super computing power contract]: Principal: $100,000, term 45 days, principal + income: $194,500.

When the account balance reaches $100, you can apply for withdrawal or continue 

to invest to obtain compound interest.

Example calculation: How to make more than $90,000 in 45 days?

If users invest $100,000 to buy [Super Computing Power Contract], the contract period is 45 days, and the daily interest rate is 2.1%:

Daily income = $100,000 x 2.1% = $2,100

Total income = $2,100 x 45 = $94,500

Total amount due = $100,000 + $94,500 = $194,500

Investment trend change: From speculation to long-term returns

As the market matures, the myth of getting rich by short-term transactions in the past is gradually being broken by reality. Instead, a more sustainable and controllable strategy is being used.

Solana’s strong rise, XRP’s deep landing in the payment network, and DOGE’s community-driven effect all show that mainstream currencies still have huge potential. The advantage of SAVVY MINING is that it allows these currencies to not only be “held” but also “earn interest”.

To learn more, visit the official website or download the official APP.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Which Altcoins Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Standards?

Which Altcoins Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Standards?

On Wednesday, the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) took a landmark step in crypto regulation, approving generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs (exchange-traded funds). This new framework eliminates the case-by-case 19b-4 approval process, streamlining the path for multiple digital asset ETFs to enter the market in the coming weeks. Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Milestone Grayscale secured a first-mover advantage as its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) received approval under the new listing standards. Products that will be traded under the ticker GDLC include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. “Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the FIRST multi-crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano,” wrote Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg. The approval marks the US’s first diversified, multi-crypto ETP, signaling a shift toward broader portfolio products rather than single-asset ETFs. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas explained that around 12–15 cryptocurrencies now qualify for spot ETF consideration. However, this is contingent on the altcoins having established futures trading on Coinbase Derivatives for at least six months. This includes well-known altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Chainlink (LINK), alongside the majors already included in Grayscale’s GDLC. Altcoins in the Spotlight Amid New Era of ETF Eligibility Several assets have already met the key condition, regulated futures trading on Coinbase. For example, Solana futures launched in February 2024, making the token eligible as of August 19. “The SEC approved generic ETF listing standards. Assets with a regulated futures contract trading for 6 months qualify for a spot ETF. Solana met this criterion on Aug 19, 6 months after SOL futures launched on Coinbase Derivatives,” SolanaFloor indicated. Crypto investors and communities also identified which tokens stand to gain. Chainlink community liaison Zach Rynes highlighted that LINK could soon see its own ETF. He noted that both Bitwise and Grayscale have already filed applications. Meanwhile, the Litecoin Foundation indicated that the new standards provide the regulatory framework for LTC to be listed on US exchanges. Hedera is also in the spotlight, with digital asset investor Mark anticipating an HBAR ETF. Market observers see the decision as a potential turning point for broader adoption, bringing the much-needed clarity and accessibility for investors. At the same time, it boosts confidence in the market’s maturity. The general sentiment is that with the SEC’s approval, the next phase of crypto ETFs is no longer a question of ‘if,’ but ‘when.’ The shift to generic listing standards could expand the US-listed digital asset ETFs roster beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Such a move would usher in new investment vehicles covering a dozen or more altcoins. This represents the clearest path yet toward mainstream, regulated access to diversified crypto exposure. More importantly, it comes without the friction of direct custody. “We’re gonna be off to the races in a matter of weeks,” ETF analyst James Seyffart quipped.
SIX
SIX$0.01972-4.87%
Solana
SOL$222.7-3.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02184-36.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 12:57
Share
What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance

What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance

When most people hear “Web3,” they immediately associate it with cryptocurrency trading, DeFi protocols, or NFT marketplaces. While those are foundational use cases, Web3 is quickly evolving beyond the boundaries of finance. Today, it’s driving innovation in entertainment, gaming, virtual experiences, and online engagement — and the implications are just starting to unfold. With decentralization, […] The post What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13886+10.83%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008524-3.68%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001309-2.53%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 19:30
Share
Russia's ruble becomes the world’s best-performing currency, up 40% against the dollar

Russia's ruble becomes the world’s best-performing currency, up 40% against the dollar

The ruble has jumped nearly 40% against the U.S. dollar this year, making it the best-performing currency in the world so far in 2025, according to Bank of America. On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Russia reported that the dollar fell from 83.00 to 81.93 rubles, a 1.3% drop. The euro slipped from 96.83 to […]
Union
U$0.009665-5.65%
Farcana
FAR$0.000341+3.33%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.1105+24.05%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 18:58
Share

Trending News

More

Which Altcoins Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Standards?

What Web3 Means for the Future of Digital Fun — Beyond Finance

Russia's ruble becomes the world’s best-performing currency, up 40% against the dollar

Music body ICMP laments “wilful” theft of artists’ work

BTC and XRP Holders Earn More Than $9,000 Per Day Through PAXMINING Cloud Mining