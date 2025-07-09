Zeng Yuchao, Managing Director of Futu: Two of its platforms have obtained virtual asset licenses to lay out the Web3 ecosystem

By: PANews
2025/07/09
PANews reported on July 9 that Zeng Yuchao, managing director of Futu Group, said that Futu Securities, a subsidiary of the company, had successfully completed the upgrade of Hong Kong No. 1 license in July 2024, and can provide crypto asset trading services to Hong Kong retail investors, and launched BTC, ETH and other trading pairs in August; in January 2025, its subsidiary Panthertrade obtained the Virtual Asset Trading Platform License (VATP) issued by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission, and is currently in the second phase of regulatory assessment. Futu has built a compliant closed-loop ecosystem through the dual layout of No. 1 license and VATP, and promoted the development of multi-asset trading platform.

