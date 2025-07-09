Crypto groups back lawsuit over DOJ crackdown on open-source code

By: PANews
2025/07/09 17:08
Major
OpenLedger
A coalition of major crypto groups is urging a federal court to reject the DOJ’s effort to apply money transmission laws to open-source software.

