Gaming giant Atari abandons Web3 ecosystem plan Atari X as a separate business line

By: PANews
2025/07/09 14:58
SQUID MEME
GAME$37.124+9.53%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Globenewswire, arcade game giant Atari disclosed in its latest fiscal year earnings report that it plans to adjust its Web3 ecological plan Atari X. The plan originally hoped to promote the construction of a Web3 blockchain ecosystem to link games, utilities and communities together and explore the issuance of tokens, but according to the latest data, Atari X's trading activities are too small (only 100,000 euros in fiscal 2024), so it is no longer regarded as a separate business line, but the strategic focus will continue to be on the core video game business.

The report data is as of March 31, 2025, which shows that the company's revenue reached 33.6 million euros, a year-on-year increase of 63%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq’s VivoPower Expands XRP Treasury with $19M

Nasdaq’s VivoPower Expands XRP Treasury with $19M

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower raises $19M to expand its XRP treasury strategy, strengthening long-term digital asset holdings amid growing corporate adoption. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has taken a significant step in its digital asset strategy. The company states it has successfully obtained a further common stock offering in the sum of $19 million. The shares were trading at $6.05, […] The post Nasdaq’s VivoPower Expands XRP Treasury with $19M appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP
XRP$2.971+3.91%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01477-1.20%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 13:45
Share
Bitcoin (BTC) Fiyatında Önümüzdeki Günlerde Ne Bekleniyor? İşte Analistin Detaylı Görüşleri

Bitcoin (BTC) Fiyatında Önümüzdeki Günlerde Ne Bekleniyor? İşte Analistin Detaylı Görüşleri

ABD’de hükümetin kapanmasının ardından yatırımcıların güvenli liman arayışında altın ile Bitcoin (BTC) yeniden karşı karşıya geldi. Analist Frank Cappelleri, mevcut tabloyu değerlendirirken, altının teknik olarak güçlü bir trend sergilese de aşırı alım bölgesine girdiğini, buna karşılık Bitcoin’in yeniden yükseliş için zemin hazırladığını belirtti. Cappelleri, altının yıl boyunca sergilediği “klasik devam formasyonu” sayesinde güçlü bir kırılım gerçekleştirdiğini […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Bitcoin
BTC$118,487.6+3.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013781+23.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/02 13:43
Share
Bitcoin Short-Term Holder RVT Nears Cycle Lows: A Healthy Reset?

Bitcoin Short-Term Holder RVT Nears Cycle Lows: A Healthy Reset?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin short-term holder RVT has plummeted recently. Here’s what history suggests could happen next for BTC. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Realized Value RVT Is Approaching Cycle Lows In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has shared the latest trend in the Bitcoin Realized Value RVT of the short-term holders. The Realized Value RVT is an oscillator that measures the ratio between the sum of profits and losses being realized by BTC investors, and the total transfer volume on the network. In simple terms, what the metric tells us about is whether holders are participating in a high or low amount of profit-taking/loss-taking compared to the value being shifted around on the blockchain. Related Reading: Bitcoin’s Next Big Move? CryptoQuant Says These Alerts Are To Watch In the context of the current topic, the version of the indicator that’s of interest is the one specifically for short-term holders (STHs), investors who purchased their Bitcoin during the past 155 days. Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin Realized Value RVT for the STHs over the last few years: As displayed in the above graph, the Bitcoin STH Realized Value RVT has witnessed a decline recently, implying the investors have been realizing a lower amount of profit/loss compared to the volume. The metric’s recent decline has been so drastic that it has taken its value near cyclical lows. Such a trend suggests the BTC network is currently observing most of its coins moving at or near break-even. “Historically, such resets often align with periods of market detox, helping build a foundation for more durable recoveries,” explains the analytics firm. From the chart, it’s visible that the market saw similar STH Realized Value RVT values during the mid-2024 and early-2025 lows. In 2023, however, the indicator had to sink even lower before Bitcoin regained its footing. It now remains to be seen whether the latest low levels of STH Realized Value RVT mean the cryptocurrency has already bottomed, or if the metric will have to go further lower. Related Reading: Cardano Whale Makes $54 Million Coinbase Outflow: Sign Of Dip Buying? Another healthy development for BTC could perhaps be the reversal in its market cap dominance, as Glassnode has pointed out in another X post. From the chart, it’s visible that the Bitcoin dominance declined to 57% earlier, but it has since seen a rebound back to 59%. “This mean reversion suggests a healthier market structure, as BTC-led rallies have historically proven more sustainable than those driven by altcoins,” notes the analytics firm. BTC Price At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $117,000, up 3% over the last week. The trend in the price of the coin over the last five days | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView Featured image from Dall-E, Glassnode.com, chart from TradingView.com
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+3.91%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,487.6+3.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.114+10.57%
Share
NewsBTC2025/10/02 14:00
Share

Trending News

More

Nasdaq’s VivoPower Expands XRP Treasury with $19M

Bitcoin (BTC) Fiyatında Önümüzdeki Günlerde Ne Bekleniyor? İşte Analistin Detaylı Görüşleri

Bitcoin Short-Term Holder RVT Nears Cycle Lows: A Healthy Reset?

Investor Alert: 3 Best Crypto Coins with 100x Potential Set to Roar in Q4 2025 Markets

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token