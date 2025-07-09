OpenSea acquires Rally Wallet to expand mobile and token trading capabilities

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 14:03
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003272-4.68%
Movement
MOVE$0.1094-5.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01264-5.81%
Startup
STARTUP$0.004262-18.14%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02464-3.93%

OpenSea has acquired Rally Wallet, a mobile-native crypto wallet startup, in a move aimed at expanding its reach into mobile and token-based trading.

The acquisition was announced on July 8 by Rally co-founder and chief executive officer Chris Maddern, who will now serve as OpenSea’s chief technology officer. Rally co-founder Christine Hall also joins OpenSea’s leadership team.

The Rally team will help develop a reimagined OpenSea Mobile experience, which the company says will become the central hub for onchain activity, spanning non-fungible tokens, memecoins, decentralized finance, and digital assets. While details are still limited, the Rally app will eventually be integrated into OpenSea’s broader product suite.

https://twitter.com/opensea/status/1942586338521330170?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

The acquisition aligns with OpenSea’s long-term vision to become the “home of all web3,” moving beyond NFTs to support fungible tokens, yield opportunities, and mobile-first use cases. “We will unlock the unique possibilities created by combining NFTs & tokens, and the opportunities for collectors, creators, and traders that come with that,” said Maddern.

Rally, launched in 2021, is a mobile-first wallet designed to manage NFTs and tokens. It immediately gained popularity for its community-first philosophy and easy-to-use interface. The acquisition is expected to improve OpenSea’s capacity to cater to general users, especially as demand for token-native platforms and integrated mobile experiences rises.

As part of the integration, OpenSea is recognizing Rally’s earliest supporters, the holders of Floor Genesis NFTs. These NFTs were originally issued as access passes to the first private beta builds of Rally’s early app, then named Floor. Holders played a key role in shaping product direction through feedback and testing. 

OpenSea now plans to convert these NFTs into tiered Treasures, special reward tokens within the OpenSea ecosystem designed to acknowledge meaningful user contributions. A snapshot mechanism will be used to facilitate the reward conversion, and eligible holders can use the OpenSea Rewards portal to claim their Treasures.

The new mobile push comes shortly after OpenSea’s May launch of OS2, its upgraded platform that supports trading across 19 blockchains. OS2 includes cross-chain functionality, real-time liquidity aggregation, and support for both NFTs and tokens. A SEA token airdrop is also underway to reward longtime users.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.00177-6.79%
Startup
STARTUP$0.00439-15.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0863-4.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Criminals demand $30k in BTC from schools in bomb scare

Criminals demand $30k in BTC from schools in bomb scare

Three Indonesian international schools received bomb threats from an unknown sender, who demanded a ransom of $30,000 worth of BTC sent to the same crypto address. Three international schools in Indonesia were targeted by criminals claiming to have planted a…
Bitcoin
BTC$123,023.69-1.00%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0003541-3.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/08 17:30
Share
Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Start the New Week with a $1.7 Billion Drop! What Caused the Drop? – Bad News from an Analyst!

Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Start the New Week with a $1.7 Billion Drop! What Caused the Drop? – Bad News from an Analyst!

The post Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Start the New Week with a $1.7 Billion Drop! What Caused the Drop? – Bad News from an Analyst! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and altcoins started the new week with a decline. At this point, Bitcoin and altcoins fell below pre-FOMC levels with the sharp decline experienced on Sunday night. Bitcoin is down 2.4% in the last 24 hours, trading at $113,000. Ethereum is down 6.3% to $4,190, XRP is down 6.3% to $2.80, and Solana (SOL) is down 6.6% to $224. This decline is thought to be due to the decline in enthusiasm for interest rate cuts and investors’ cautious approach to risky assets in the face of an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Liquidations Near $2 Billion! Following the sudden price drop in Bitcoin and altcoins, over $1 billion worth of long positions were liquidated in a very short time. According to Coinglass data, $1.7 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated in the last 24 hours. Of this, $1.61 billion was from long positions and $85.9 million was from short positions. According to the data, Ethereum led the way with $493.4 million in crypto liquidations in 24 hours, while BTC saw $283.9 million in long liquidations, Solana $95.4 million, and XRP $78.9 million. Analysts noted that this situation frequently occurred during the Sunday night session, with low liquidity leading to a major crash. However, dips are often bought at the US market open, analysts said. Is the Bull Over? Speaking to The Block, BTC Markets analyst Rachael Lucas claimed that the BTC bull run is over as investors are turning cautious. According to Lucas’ analysis, the BTC bull market is reaching its final stages, prompting investors to adopt a more cautious stance. Lucas noted that the long-term upward trend seen after the beginning of the year has subsided, adding that investors are now cautious and short-term investors appear particularly worried. However, Lucas concluded that the absence of a major…
NEAR
NEAR$2.958-2.11%
1
1$0.004578-24.36%
Solana
SOL$221.85-3.92%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 14:49
Share

Trending News

More

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Criminals demand $30k in BTC from schools in bomb scare

Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Start the New Week with a $1.7 Billion Drop! What Caused the Drop? – Bad News from an Analyst!

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Nears $100B, Becomes Firm’s Most Profitable Product

‘I’m Really Proud Of The Theme Of Female Empowerment’