South Korean gaming giant Wemade and Woori Bank have both submitted stablecoin-related trademark applications

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Digital Asset, South Korea's Woori Bank, gaming giant Wemade, technology company Tscientific and South Korean blockchain infrastructure provider DSRV have all submitted stablecoin-related trademark applications.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.