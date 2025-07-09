Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

PANews reported on July 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday (July 8, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$25.2891 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.695 billion.

The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$9.3458 million. The current total net inflow of ETH has reached US$760 million.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a daily net outflow of US$652,400. The current total net inflow of FETH in history has reached US$1.747 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$11.034 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.52%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.506 billion.