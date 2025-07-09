The “07.06 cyclic long ETH whale” continued to increase its position in the early morning, and has now accumulated 5642.19 ETH long

ArtGis Finance Taps Niza Labs to Establish Pathways for Global RWA Ecosystem

ArtGis Finance, a top platform merging Web3, RWAs, and DeFi, has partnered with Niza Labs, a Niza Global-based incubator and startup accelerator project. The partnership aims to advance the worldwide trillion-dollar ecosystem of real-world assets (RWAs) in the Web3 sector. As ArtGis Finance disclosed in its official press release, the development focuses on merging the globally regulated ecosystem of Niza Global with its compliant L2 infrastructure. Hence, the consumers can expect wide-scale adoption and innovation across the RWA market, with an effective, compliant, and scalable on-chain experience. ArtGis Finance x @nizalabsThis partnership bridges:🔹ArtGis’ compliant L2 infrastructure (5,000+ TPS, HK Type 4/9 licenses)🔹Niza’s global MSB & VASP network across 100+ countries🤝We’re building a trusted pathway for the trillion-dollar RWA era!🔗 https://t.co/HSROehoIQr pic.twitter.com/q5etRbUMIm— Artgis Finance (@ArtgisFinance) October 7, 2025 ArtGis Finance and Niza Labs Partner to Accelerate Worldwide RWA Sector The partnership between ArtGis Finance and Niza Labs is more than just a financial alignment. Thus, it denotes the start of an exclusive epoch of integration between international compliance and decentralized infrastructure across the broader RWA industry. At the moment, the RWA market accounts for a 38x expansion over the past 4 years while claiming the $1.9B mark. Keeping this in view, there is a great demand for compliant and reliable infrastructure in this landscape. Thus, ArtGis Finance offers a high-performance L2 ecosystem that has proudly achieved the milestone of 5K transactions per second (TPS). At the same time, it enables gas fees twenty times lower in comparison with the mainnet, bringing a robust technological spine. Simultaneously, the company runs under the Hong Kong-based Type 4/9 licenses while also having registration under a Cayman fund. Apart from that, Niza Labs also delivers a wide global accessibility and a powerful compliance forum. Getting support from the Niza Global ecosystem, with over 100,000 consumers across more than 100 jurisdictions, it holds several notable licenses. Therefore, the blend of the technical efficiency of ArtGis and the global compliance portfolio of Niza efficiently caters to the RWA market’s prominent challenge of lack of regulated and scalable deployment pathways. Empowering Developers with Liquidity-Rich and Compliant Framework According to ArtGis Finance, the partnership with Niza Labs is a crucial move to establish a global ecosystem driven by a compliant infrastructure. With this, the duo attempts to pave the way for the broad-level Web3 adoption while guaranteeing long-term sustainability. Ultimately, the development strengthens Web3 developers by assisting in innovation with the provision of a liquidity-rich and compliant framework.