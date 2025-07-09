US sanctions North Korean tech worker crew over crypto thefts

By: PANews
2025/07/09 10:30
US sanctions North Korean tech worker crew over crypto thefts

TRM Labs said North Korea is moving away from hacks to focus more on deception-based revenue generation, such as planting IT workers in US companies.

