13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

By: PANews
2025/07/09 10:00
HELLO
HELLO$0.010933-3.03%
IQ
IQ$0.003109-3.17%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001556-3.29%

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher

Editor: TB, ChainCatcher

"Hello, comrades! Hello everyone! I am Mr. Huang. I am already abroad. Everyone's IQ matches their wealth. Because your wealth does not match your IQ, I want you to match it. I just took away the wealth that does not match your IQ. I hope you can thank me. Be grateful to me. Remember the lesson I gave you this time."

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

 The message from the founder of "Xinkangjia" circulated on the Internet

This extremely outrageous "farewell message" is like a poisoned needle that pierces the hearts of 2 million "Xinkangjia" victims.

"Xinkangjia" was disguised as a stable currency and flew under the banner of the Dubai Exchange. It claimed to be connected to Dubai Capital and had signed a strategic cooperation agreement with PetroChina. With the packaging of "guaranteed principal and high interest", it lured countless middle-aged and elderly people and individual business owners in third- and fourth-tier cities to invest funds, which eventually led to them falling into the abyss.

Today, the platform cannot withdraw cash, and the mastermind Huang Xin has fled overseas. Two days before the collapse, a huge amount of funds as high as 1.8 billion USDT was divided into 12 batches and transferred to 3 new encrypted addresses.

From an empty shell to a "militarized" pyramid scheme, how did Xin Kangjia trap millions of victims?

In March 2021, Huang Xin, Shao Xinkang and Wang Yanjia registered "Guizhou Xinkangjia Big Data Service Co., Ltd." with their own names, with a registered capital of 30 million yuan. The original legal person was Shao Xinkang, and later changed to Liu Hailiang. However, the company's paid-in capital is zero, and the number of social security employees is zero, which is a typical shell company.

But the empty shell was soon covered with gold. In May 2023, Xinkangjia started trading as the "China Petroleum" platform, and renamed itself "DGCX Xinkangjia Data" in September, claiming to be the official Chinese branch of the "Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange". It also used the gimmicks of "connecting Middle East capital" and "strategic cooperation with China Petroleum", claiming that it could earn 2% a day, attracting countless investors to flock in.

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

After members download the "DGCX Xinkangjia Data" App, they will follow the "teacher" to perform simulated operations and predict market fluctuations. On the surface, it is a transaction, but in fact the ups and downs data can be manipulated at will in the background.

In addition, the platform uniformly uses USDT as a means of deposit and withdrawal, and all internal pricing is settled in USDT. All members need to convert RMB into USDT by themselves and then transfer it to the platform account.

This scam also uses a "militarized" MLM structure. The platform divides the country into four "war zones" in the east, south, west, and north, and promoters are promoted according to the military rank of "commander-army commander-division commander". If you recruit 50 people, you will be promoted to brigade commander and get a 15% commission. If you recruit 500 people, you will be given a Porsche. The largest Yunnan team has 150,000 members, and Jiangxi has 100,000 members, forming a huge MLM network.

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

In fact, as early as October 2024, Gong County, Sichuan issued a risk warning, pointing out that the platform had no legal qualifications. However, most users were still immersed in the fantasy of "guaranteed profit without loss". It was not until 12 provinces including Hunan and Hubei successively turned on the red light that the platform began to show its feet.

In May 2025, the platform's withdrawal fee soared from 5% to 10%, and withdrawals exceeding 50,000 yuan required "30 working days in line". On June 26, the platform completely closed the withdrawal channel, the system was paralyzed, and the funds of millions of investors were completely frozen.

So far, police in many parts of the country have opened investigations, 37 team leaders have been arrested, and more than 120 million yuan of funds involved in the case have been frozen.

Huang Xin's Mask and Escape

Huang Xin, the mastermind behind "Xinkangjia", once packaged himself as a "Wall Street financial doctor" and "PetroChina executive", and claimed that he "accurately predicted the surge in crude oil prices as early as 2015", trying to create a professional and authoritative financial persona.

However, the photo of "Huang Xin" repeatedly used by the platform was actually an impersonation of someone else's portrait. The person in the photo was actually a Hong Kong blogger named "Dr. Liang". He himself posted a clarification on the social platform as early as 2024, saying that he had nothing to do with the matter.

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

 Huang Xin's fake personal profile circulated online

There are also rumors that Huang Xin was involved in pyramid schemes in his early years. Ten years ago, he was suspected of participating in the "Yunlianhui" capital plate and served as the promotion director for the East China region. The organization was identified by the Guangdong police as a major illegal pyramid scheme case in 2018, with a total amount of 330 billion yuan involved and more than 5 million members. It had expanded wildly under the banner of "consumption rebates."

In October 2024, Huang Xin, who felt that the "Xinkangjia" scam was about to collapse, obtained a St. Kitts passport through investment immigration, which allowed him to enjoy visa-free treatment in more than 160 countries and regions. At present, he has fled overseas and his whereabouts remain a mystery.

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

The collapse of "Xinkangjia" left millions of families with anxiety and scars.

This case is a typical financial fraud that combines a Ponzi scheme, a pyramid scheme, and cross-border money laundering. However, what is really worthy of vigilance is its “upgrade” in tactics: the full introduction of the stable currency USDT as a channel for funds in and out has greatly enhanced the concealment of the scam and the efficiency of cross-border transfers.

Recently, the governments of Wuxi and Jinan have successively issued or forwarded documents to discuss stablecoins, and the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance is about to be implemented. Global stablecoin regulation is accelerating, but scams riding on this craze are also constantly renewing their scripts.

Bubbles will change, but greed and trust are always the easiest chips to be harvested.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME will launch options on XRP and SOL futures, opening the doors to hedging strategies on a fully regulated market. Cumberland and FalconX will facilitate the contracts trading.
Solana
SOL$221.34-3.75%
XRP
XRP$2.8692-3.40%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:58
Share
ArtGis Finance Taps Niza Labs to Establish Pathways for Global RWA Ecosystem

ArtGis Finance Taps Niza Labs to Establish Pathways for Global RWA Ecosystem

ArtGis Finance, a top platform merging Web3, RWAs, and DeFi, has partnered with Niza Labs, a Niza Global-based incubator and startup accelerator project. The partnership aims to advance the worldwide trillion-dollar ecosystem of real-world assets (RWAs) in the Web3 sector. As ArtGis Finance disclosed in its official press release, the development focuses on merging the globally regulated ecosystem of Niza Global with its compliant L2 infrastructure. Hence, the consumers can expect wide-scale adoption and innovation across the RWA market, with an effective, compliant, and scalable on-chain experience. ArtGis Finance x @nizalabsThis partnership bridges:🔹ArtGis’ compliant L2 infrastructure (5,000+ TPS, HK Type 4/9 licenses)🔹Niza’s global MSB & VASP network across 100+ countries🤝We’re building a trusted pathway for the trillion-dollar RWA era!🔗 https://t.co/HSROehoIQr pic.twitter.com/q5etRbUMIm— Artgis Finance (@ArtgisFinance) October 7, 2025 ArtGis Finance and Niza Labs Partner to Accelerate Worldwide RWA Sector The partnership between ArtGis Finance and Niza Labs is more than just a financial alignment. Thus, it denotes the start of an exclusive epoch of integration between international compliance and decentralized infrastructure across the broader RWA industry. At the moment, the RWA market accounts for a 38x expansion over the past 4 years while claiming the $1.9B mark. Keeping this in view, there is a great demand for compliant and reliable infrastructure in this landscape. Thus, ArtGis Finance offers a high-performance L2 ecosystem that has proudly achieved the milestone of 5K transactions per second (TPS). At the same time, it enables gas fees twenty times lower in comparison with the mainnet, bringing a robust technological spine. Simultaneously, the company runs under the Hong Kong-based Type 4/9 licenses while also having registration under a Cayman fund. Apart from that, Niza Labs also delivers a wide global accessibility and a powerful compliance forum. Getting support from the Niza Global ecosystem, with over 100,000 consumers across more than 100 jurisdictions, it holds several notable licenses. Therefore, the blend of the technical efficiency of ArtGis and the global compliance portfolio of Niza efficiently caters to the RWA market’s prominent challenge of lack of regulated and scalable deployment pathways. Empowering Developers with Liquidity-Rich and Compliant Framework According to ArtGis Finance, the partnership with Niza Labs is a crucial move to establish a global ecosystem driven by a compliant infrastructure. With this, the duo attempts to pave the way for the broad-level Web3 adoption while guaranteeing long-term sustainability. Ultimately, the development strengthens Web3 developers by assisting in innovation with the provision of a liquidity-rich and compliant framework.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001291-3.65%
Niza
NIZA$0.08051-0.24%
Allo
RWA$0.006385-9.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 16:00
Share
Sahara Al's latest roadmap revealed: DeFi asset management agent launched in Q4, token utility expanded

Sahara Al's latest roadmap revealed: DeFi asset management agent launched in Q4, token utility expanded

PANews reported on September 23rd that Sahara AI announced its latest roadmap, with its first vertical agent, "DeFi Copilot," expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. This product will focus on simplifying on-chain interactions and asset management, lowering the barrier to entry for users in DeFi. Beyond DeFi, more vertical agents are in the pipeline, expected to be deployed to meet the needs of enterprises and specific industries. Additionally, the Sahara platform will upgrade its enterprise-level data services, providing enhanced management and control tools and collaboration systems to support the implementation of large-scale AI applications. The Sahara Chain mainnet is about to launch, with $SAHARA serving as the native gas, supporting staking, governance, and cross-chain execution.
Moonveil
MORE$0.02362-31.69%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21632-1.79%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001765-7.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 10:57
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

ArtGis Finance Taps Niza Labs to Establish Pathways for Global RWA Ecosystem

Sahara Al's latest roadmap revealed: DeFi asset management agent launched in Q4, token utility expanded

As Ripple Soars 100% and Polkadot Rebounds, BullZilla’s $2,500 → $188K ROI Makes It One of the Best Altcoins to Buy Today

The Cryptocurrency Tumble: Unraveling the Consecutive Liquidations