KULR Technology receives $20 million credit line from Coinbase

By: PANews
2025/07/08 23:33

PANews reported on July 8 that according to official news from KULR Technology , $KULR Technology Group has reached an initial $20 million credit line agreement with Coinbase Credit to support its strategic Bitcoin reserve goals.

