Ego Death Capital Completes $100 Million Fund to Invest in Bitcoin Companies

By: PANews
2025/07/08 22:00
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Axios , Ego Death Capital has completed its second fund of $ 100 million, focusing on promoting the development of software companies based on the Bitcoin protocol. The fund mainly invests in companies with annual revenues between $ 1 million and $ 3 million that are hampered by funding constraints and focus on supporting Series A financing. It has invested in Bitcoin-related companies such as Roxom , Relai and Breez . Ego Death Capital said it is committed to investing in Bitcoin companies that truly solve real-world problems, rather than cryptocurrency tokens or hardware and mining.

Japanese listed company Remixpoint increased its holdings by 2.66 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,371.46 bitcoins.

PANews reported on October 8 that according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET monitoring, Japanese listed company Remixpoint (3825.T) increased its holdings by 2.66 bitcoins, and currently holds a total of 1,371.46 BTC.
