Musk's new party raises investor concerns, Ark Fund founder supports

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cleared a path for a flood of new crypto exchange-traded products to hit the market, a move analysts say could reshape how money flows into digital assets. On Wednesday, the agency approved generic listing standards for "commodity-based trust shares" across regulated exchanges Nasdaq, Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca. Read more: SEC Makes Spot Crypto ETF Listing Process Easier, Approves Grayscale's Large-Cap Crypto Fund The new rules remove the need for each crypto ETP to undergo its own individual rule filing under Section 19(b) of the Exchange Act. Instead, an offering whose underlying assets satisfy certain objective eligibility tests — for example, if the crypto trades on a market that is a member of the Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG), or if the underlying asset's futures contract is listed on a CFTC-regulated designated contract market for at least six months — can be listed using these generic standards. What's next? The regulatory shift marks a watershed for the crypto industry, removing much of the procedural drag that has historically slowed getting new crypto products to the market, analysts said. "[The] crypto ETF floodgates are about to open," said Nate Geraci, a well-followed ETF analyst and president of NovaDius Wealth Management. "Expect an absolute deluge of new filings and launches," he said. "You may not like it, but crypto is going mainstream via the ETF wrapper." Matt Hougan, chief investment officer of digital asset management firm and ETF issuer Bitwise, said the SEC's move is a "coming of age" moment for crypto. "[It's] a signal that we've reached the big leagues," he wrote. "But it's also just the beginning." History backs up predictions that the number of new crypto ETF launches will accelerate under the new regime. When the SEC approved generic listing standards for…