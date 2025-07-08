World Gold Council: Global gold ETFs increased by US$38 billion in the first half of the year, with average daily trading volume setting a semi-annual record

By: PANews
2025/07/08 21:45
PANews reported on July 8 that the World Gold Council reported that driven by a strong performance in June (+US$7.6 billion), global gold ETFs increased by US$38 billion in the first half of the year. In the first half of the year, the total assets under management of these funds soared 41% to US$383 billion, and the total holdings increased by 397 tons to 3,616 tons. North America (+US$21 billion) was the main region for capital inflows in the first half of the year. It was followed by Asia (+US$11 billion) and Europe (+US$6 billion). In the first half of the year, gold trading volume averaged US$329 billion per day, a record high for the first half of the year.

PANews reported on October 8 that according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET monitoring, Japanese listed company Remixpoint (3825.T) increased its holdings by 2.66 bitcoins, and currently holds a total of 1,371.46 BTC.
