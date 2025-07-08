Crypto.com to Serve as Digital Asset Custodian for Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF

By: PANews
2025/07/08 21:01
Union
U$0,006779-3,55%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,579-2,98%
FORM
FORM$1,4822+26,05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011449-14,25%
Bluefin
BLUE$0,10384-10,42%

PANews reported on July 8 that Trump Media Technology Group announced today that it has submitted a preliminary registration statement in Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to launch the "Truth Social Cryptocurrency Blue Chip ETF", which will directly hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cronos and Ripple, with asset allocation ratios of 70%, 15%, 8%, 5% and 2% respectively. Crypto.com will serve as the exclusive digital asset custodian and lead execution agent of the ETF, while providing pledge services and liquidity support. The official launch of the ETF still needs to wait for the registration statement to be approved by the SEC and the review and approval of the 19b-4 document. Once approved, the fund will be listed and traded on the NYSE Arca exchange.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fan Token Firm Chiliz Acquires 2-Time ‘Dota 2’ Champions, OG Esports

Fan Token Firm Chiliz Acquires 2-Time ‘Dota 2’ Champions, OG Esports

The post Fan Token Firm Chiliz Acquires 2-Time ‘Dota 2’ Champions, OG Esports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The Chiliz Group has acquired a controlling stake in OG Esports, a prominent competitive gaming organization. OG Esports unveiled its own fan token on Chiliz’s Socios.com platform back in 2020. It recently hit an all-time high price. Chiliz has teased various future team-related benefits for OG token holders, along with a new Web3-related project. The Chiliz Group, which operates the Socios.com crypto fan token platform, announced Tuesday that it has acquired a 51% controlling stake in OG Esports, the competitive gaming organization founded in 2015 by Dota 2 legends Johan “nOtail” Sundstein and Sébastien “Ceb” Debs. OG made history as the first team to win consecutive titles at The International—the annual, high-profile Dota 2 world championship tournament—in 2018 and 2019, and has since expanded into multiple games including Counter-Strike, Honor of Kings, and Marvel Rivals. The team was also the first esports organization to join the Socios platform with the 2020 debut of its own fan token, which Chiliz said recently became the first esports team token to exceed a $100 million market capitalization. OG was recently priced at $16.88, up nearly 9% on the day following the announcement. The token’s price peaked at a new all-time high of $24.78 last week ahead of The International 2025, where OG did not compete this year. Following the acquisition, Xavier Oswald will assume the CEO role, while the co-founders will turn their attention to “a new strategic project consolidating the team’s competitive foundation [and] driving innovation at the intersection of esports and Web3,” per a press release. No further details were provided regarding that project. “Bringing OG into the Chiliz Group is a major step toward further strengthening fan experiences, one where the community doesn’t just watch from the sidelines but gets to shape the journey,” Chiliz CEO Alex Dreyfus…
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0,1866-5,38%
Threshold
T$0,01511-1,75%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0,00537+6,33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:40
Share
Revolutionary Google PayPal Partnership Unlocks Future Of Agentic Commerce

Revolutionary Google PayPal Partnership Unlocks Future Of Agentic Commerce

The post Revolutionary Google PayPal Partnership Unlocks Future Of Agentic Commerce appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Google PayPal Partnership Unlocks Future Of Agentic Commerce Skip to content Home AI News Revolutionary Google PayPal Partnership Unlocks Future of Agentic Commerce Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/google-paypal-ai-commerce/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01145-14,27%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1286+5,15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,12124-0,58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:28
Share
Bitcoin Miners Feast While Crypto Market Fumbles — IREN, Cipher, and Cleanspark Rise Above

Bitcoin Miners Feast While Crypto Market Fumbles — IREN, Cipher, and Cleanspark Rise Above

On Tuesday, as the entire crypto market slipped more than 2.5%, publicly traded bitcoin miners (36 of them, but not all) strutted in the opposite direction, chalking up a 4% gain during the stock market’s trading session. Bitcoin Miners Ignore the Bloodbath Bitcoin mining stocks turned Wall Street into their own stage during the week’s […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,010206-1,76%
Moonveil
MORE$0,02353-23,17%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001555-3,11%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 14:00
Share

Trending News

More

Fan Token Firm Chiliz Acquires 2-Time ‘Dota 2’ Champions, OG Esports

Revolutionary Google PayPal Partnership Unlocks Future Of Agentic Commerce

Bitcoin Miners Feast While Crypto Market Fumbles — IREN, Cipher, and Cleanspark Rise Above

Peter Brandt Names 'Ultimate Risk' to Bitcoin

Trump memecoin issuer pursues $200 million funding to build digital asset treasury: Bloomberg