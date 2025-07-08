Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

By: PANews
2025/07/08 19:18

PANews reported on July 8 that Falcon Finance posted on the X account that Falcon Finance's current reserves are certified by an independent agency every day, and the current over-collateralization ratio is 116.98%. Officials said that the over-collateralization ratio (OCR) is calibrated for non-stablecoin assets based on risk factors, and returns are generated through a delta-neutral strategy to reduce market risks. In addition, Falcon Finance is working with Harris & Trotter LLP to promote quarterly attestation reports and ISAE 3000 highest audit level certification.

Earlier today, Falcon USD’s stablecoin USDF briefly decoupled from its peg to $0.9434, but has now recovered to $0.9924.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

