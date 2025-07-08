Dubai approves first tokenized money market fund backed by QNB and DMZ Finance

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 16:52
Union
U$0.006804-2.96%
Wink
LIKE$0.008389-6.68%
FUND
FUND$0.0171+27.99%

The Dubai Financial Services Authority has granted regulatory approval to the QCD Money Market Fund designed to bring traditional assets like U.S. Treasuries onto the blockchain for institutional use.

The DFSA has officially approved the QCD Money Market Fund (QCDT) backed by Qatar National Bank (QNB) and DMZ Finance. The fund is the first tokenized money market fund to be officially established within the Dubai International Financial Centre.

QNB, the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, leads the fund’s investment strategy and asset origination, while DMZ Finance, a tokenization and stablecoin infrastructure platform, provides the underlying technology for its digital architecture.

The fund aims to bring traditional financial instruments, such as U.S. Treasuries, onto the blockchain, offering institutional-grade applications including bank-eligible collateral, stablecoin reserves, exchange liquidity, and Web3 payment support.

“As the Middle East rapidly emerges as a global hub for financial innovation, the successful deployment of QCDT further consolidates QNB’s leadership in the regional financial ecosystem and reflects our long-term vision to shape the next generation of financial infrastructure,” Silas Lee, CEO of QNB Singapore, said in the statement to Coindesk.

A joint report by Ripple and Boston Consulting Group projects the RWA tokenization market will reach $18.9 trillion by 2033, and Dubai has emerged as a regulatory-friendly hub for digital asset innovation.

In March, the DFSA launched its Tokenization Regulatory Sandbox, offering a structured pathway for crypto firms to test tokenized investment products under its Innovation Testing License regime. The initiative received strong industry interest, with nearly 100 firms submitting expressions of interest for the inaugural cohort.

Moreover, Dubai is rapidly establishing itself as a leader in real estate tokenization, with tokenized property sales reaching nearly $400 million in May 2025, accounting for over 17% of the city’s total real estate transactions. This momentum was supported by key regulatory moves, including the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority’s updated guidelines that formally recognize real-world asset tokenization, and the launch of a government-backed platform enabling fractional ownership of properties.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

The post MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MoneyGram has launched a new mobile application in Colombia that uses USD-pegged stablecoins to modernize cross-border remittances. According to an announcement on Wednesday, the app allows customers to receive money instantly into a US dollar balance backed by Circle’s USDC stablecoin, which can be stored, spent, or cashed out through MoneyGram’s global retail network. The rollout is designed to address the volatility of local currencies, particularly the Colombian peso. Built on the Stellar blockchain and supported by wallet infrastructure provider Crossmint, the app marks MoneyGram’s most significant move yet to integrate stablecoins into consumer-facing services. Colombia was selected as the first market due to its heavy reliance on inbound remittances—families in the country receive more than 22 times the amount they send abroad, according to Statista. The announcement said future expansions will target other remittance-heavy markets. MoneyGram, which has nearly 500,000 retail locations globally, has experimented with blockchain rails since partnering with the Stellar Development Foundation in 2021. It has since built cash on and off ramps for stablecoins, developed APIs for crypto integration, and incorporated stablecoins into its internal settlement processes. “This launch is the first step toward a world where every person, everywhere, has access to dollar stablecoins,” CEO Anthony Soohoo stated. The company emphasized compliance, citing decades of regulatory experience, though stablecoin oversight remains fluid. The US Congress passed the GENIUS Act earlier this year, establishing a framework for stablecoin regulation, which MoneyGram has pointed to as providing clearer guardrails. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/moneygram-stablecoin-app-colombia
Instadapp
FLUID$6.4283-3.76%
GET
GET$0.004347+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02327-25.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:04
Share
Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.8979+0.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01266-3.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Share
Bitcoin Miners Feast While Crypto Market Fumbles — IREN, Cipher, and Cleanspark Rise Above

Bitcoin Miners Feast While Crypto Market Fumbles — IREN, Cipher, and Cleanspark Rise Above

On Tuesday, as the entire crypto market slipped more than 2.5%, publicly traded bitcoin miners (36 of them, but not all) strutted in the opposite direction, chalking up a 4% gain during the stock market’s trading session. Bitcoin Miners Ignore the Bloodbath Bitcoin mining stocks turned Wall Street into their own stage during the week’s […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010206-1.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02327-25.32%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001548-3.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 14:00
Share

Trending News

More

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Bitcoin Miners Feast While Crypto Market Fumbles — IREN, Cipher, and Cleanspark Rise Above

Peter Brandt Names 'Ultimate Risk' to Bitcoin

Trump memecoin issuer pursues $200 million funding to build digital asset treasury: Bloomberg