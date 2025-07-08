Grayscale will add Ondo and Hedera to DeFi Fund and Smart Contract Fund in Q2, and remove Polkadot

PANews reported on July 8 that Grayscale Investments announced the latest adjustment results of its multi-asset fund in the second quarter of 2025. The adjustment involves three funds: DeFi Fund (DEFG), Smart Contract Fund (GSC Fund) and Decentralized AI Fund (AI Fund). Among them:

The DEFG fund has added Ondo (ONDO). After adjustment, its main holdings include Uniswap (UNI, 34.01%), Aave (AAVE, 30.74%), Ondo (ONDO, 18.22%), etc.

The GSC fund added Hedera (HBAR) and removed Polkadot (DOT). After the adjustment, the main holdings are Ether (ETH, 30.22%), Solana (SOL, 29.87%), Cardano (ADA, 18.57%), etc.

The AI Fund maintains its existing asset ratio, with major holdings including Bittensor (TAO, 29.10%), NEAR Protocol (NEAR, 28.41%), Render (RENDER, 17.34%), etc.