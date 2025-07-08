Metaplanet plans to acquire Japanese digital bank using Bitcoin as leverage

By: PANews
2025/07/08 16:00
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.12418+47.85%

PANews reported on July 8 that Japanese listed company Metaplanet is accelerating the accumulation of Bitcoin and plans to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to obtain funds for the acquisition of profitable businesses, including the possible acquisition of a Japanese digital bank.

Metaplanet was originally a hotel operator. It has been using Bitcoin as a tool to fight inflation since 2024. It currently holds 15,555 Bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings to more than 210,000 Bitcoins by 2027, accounting for 1% of the total Bitcoin supply.

CEO Simon Gerovich said that the next stage will be to use Bitcoin mortgage financing for expansion. Since the beginning of this year, the company's stock price has risen by more than 345%, and its market value has exceeded US$7 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

The post MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MoneyGram has launched a new mobile application in Colombia that uses USD-pegged stablecoins to modernize cross-border remittances. According to an announcement on Wednesday, the app allows customers to receive money instantly into a US dollar balance backed by Circle’s USDC stablecoin, which can be stored, spent, or cashed out through MoneyGram’s global retail network. The rollout is designed to address the volatility of local currencies, particularly the Colombian peso. Built on the Stellar blockchain and supported by wallet infrastructure provider Crossmint, the app marks MoneyGram’s most significant move yet to integrate stablecoins into consumer-facing services. Colombia was selected as the first market due to its heavy reliance on inbound remittances—families in the country receive more than 22 times the amount they send abroad, according to Statista. The announcement said future expansions will target other remittance-heavy markets. MoneyGram, which has nearly 500,000 retail locations globally, has experimented with blockchain rails since partnering with the Stellar Development Foundation in 2021. It has since built cash on and off ramps for stablecoins, developed APIs for crypto integration, and incorporated stablecoins into its internal settlement processes. “This launch is the first step toward a world where every person, everywhere, has access to dollar stablecoins,” CEO Anthony Soohoo stated. The company emphasized compliance, citing decades of regulatory experience, though stablecoin oversight remains fluid. The US Congress passed the GENIUS Act earlier this year, establishing a framework for stablecoin regulation, which MoneyGram has pointed to as providing clearer guardrails. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/moneygram-stablecoin-app-colombia
Instadapp
FLUID$6.4283-3.76%
GET
GET$0.004347+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02327-25.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:04
Share
Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.8979+0.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01266-3.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Share
Bitcoin Miners Feast While Crypto Market Fumbles — IREN, Cipher, and Cleanspark Rise Above

Bitcoin Miners Feast While Crypto Market Fumbles — IREN, Cipher, and Cleanspark Rise Above

On Tuesday, as the entire crypto market slipped more than 2.5%, publicly traded bitcoin miners (36 of them, but not all) strutted in the opposite direction, chalking up a 4% gain during the stock market’s trading session. Bitcoin Miners Ignore the Bloodbath Bitcoin mining stocks turned Wall Street into their own stage during the week’s […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010206-1.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02327-25.32%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001548-3.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 14:00
Share

Trending News

More

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Bitcoin Miners Feast While Crypto Market Fumbles — IREN, Cipher, and Cleanspark Rise Above

Peter Brandt Names 'Ultimate Risk' to Bitcoin

Trump memecoin issuer pursues $200 million funding to build digital asset treasury: Bloomberg