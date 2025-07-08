The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally

By: PANews
2025/07/08 14:35
Ethereum
ETH$4,460.51-4.11%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth about $2.55 million) to the associated address 0xc061...0B6d. The address currently holds 13,000 ETH (worth about $33 million). Subsequently, the address 0xc061...0B6d transferred 7,000 ETH (worth about $17.56 million) to the Gnosis Safe proxy address 0x247B...583c.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

The post How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 17, 2025 As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, cloud mining has become one of the most effective ways for investors to generate stable passive income. Addressing the growing demand for simplicity, security, and profitability, IeByte has officially upgraded its fully automated cloud mining platform, empowering both beginners and experienced investors to earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware or technical expertise. Why cloud mining in 2025? Traditional crypto mining requires expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and constant maintenance. In 2025, with blockchain networks becoming more competitive, these barriers have grown even higher. Cloud mining solves this by allowing users to lease professional mining power remotely, eliminating the upfront costs and complexity. IeByte stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering investors a transparent and seamless path to daily earnings. IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform With its latest upgrade, IeByte introduces: Full Automation: Mining contracts can be activated in just one click, with all processes handled by IeByte’s servers. Enhanced Security: Bank-grade encryption, cold wallets, and real-time monitoring protect every transaction. Scalable Options: From starter packages to high-level investment contracts, investors can choose the plan that matches their goals. Global Reach: Already trusted by users in over 100 countries. Mining contracts for 2025 IeByte offers a wide range of contracts tailored for every investor level. From entry-level plans with daily returns to premium high-yield packages, the platform ensures maximum accessibility. Contract Type Duration Price Daily Reward Total Earnings (Principal + Profit) Starter Contract 1 Day $200 $6 $200 + $6 + $10 bonus Bronze Basic Contract 2 Days $500 $13.5 $500 + $27 Bronze Basic Contract 3 Days $1,200 $36 $1,200 + $108 Silver Advanced Contract 1 Day $5,000 $175 $5,000 + $175 Silver Advanced Contract 2 Days $8,000 $320 $8,000 + $640 Silver…
RealLink
REAL$0.08205-3.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02336-27.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011451-14.44%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:48
Share
Bitcoin Miners Feast While Crypto Market Fumbles — IREN, Cipher, and Cleanspark Rise Above

Bitcoin Miners Feast While Crypto Market Fumbles — IREN, Cipher, and Cleanspark Rise Above

On Tuesday, as the entire crypto market slipped more than 2.5%, publicly traded bitcoin miners (36 of them, but not all) strutted in the opposite direction, chalking up a 4% gain during the stock market’s trading session. Bitcoin Miners Ignore the Bloodbath Bitcoin mining stocks turned Wall Street into their own stage during the week’s […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010206-1.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02336-27.47%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001548-3.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 14:00
Share
Peter Brandt Names 'Ultimate Risk' to Bitcoin

Peter Brandt Names 'Ultimate Risk' to Bitcoin

Is the threat posed by quantum computing overblown within the Bitcoin community?
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002911+2.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 14:03
Share

Trending News

More

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

Bitcoin Miners Feast While Crypto Market Fumbles — IREN, Cipher, and Cleanspark Rise Above

Peter Brandt Names 'Ultimate Risk' to Bitcoin

Trump memecoin issuer pursues $200 million funding to build digital asset treasury: Bloomberg

A Game-Changing Leap For DeFi Interoperability