"The whale that shorted BTC four times since March 2025" has once again exceeded $100 million in short positions

By: PANews
2025/07/08 11:28
Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the short position of the "BTC whale who shorted four times since March 2025" has exceeded 100 million US dollars again. The trader has accumulated a profit of 14.2 million US dollars in this round of short selling. The remaining positions were originally in a floating loss state, and have turned losses into profits through continuous increase in positions. Currently, the position is 1097.47 BTC, the opening price is 107,926.6 US dollars, the forced liquidation price is 116,510 US dollars, and the current floating profit after accounting for funding costs is 1.605 million US dollars.

Vitalik Buterin co-founded the Ethereum Applications Guild

Vitalik Buterin co-founded the Ethereum Applications Guild

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to PRNewswire, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin announced the joint launch of the Ethereum Applications Guild (EAG), which aims to unite developers, researchers, communities and institutions within the Ethereum ecosystem to build an open, transparent and sustainable collaboration mechanism to accelerate the development and implementation of native projects, and promote the Ethereum ecosystem from the "infrastructure-led" stage to the "application-driven" stage.
PANews2025/10/03 08:00
Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The post Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto assets send conflicting signals ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September rate decision. On-chain data reveals a clear decrease in Bitcoin and Ethereum flowing into centralized exchanges, but a sharp increase in altcoin inflows. The findings come from a Tuesday report by CryptoQuant, an on-chain data platform. The firm’s data shows a stark divergence in coin volume, which has been observed in movements onto centralized exchanges over the past few weeks. Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows Drop to Multi-Month Lows Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin has seen a dramatic drop in exchange inflows, with the 7-day moving average plummeting to 25,000 BTC, its lowest level in over a year. The average deposit per transaction has fallen to 0.57 BTC as of September. This suggests that smaller retail investors, rather than large-scale whales, are responsible for the recent cash-outs. Ethereum is showing a similar trend, with its daily exchange inflows decreasing to a two-month low. CryptoQuant reported that the 7-day moving average for ETH deposits on exchanges is around 783,000 ETH, the lowest in two months. Other Altcoins See Renewed Selling Pressure In contrast, other altcoin deposit activity on exchanges has surged. The number of altcoin deposit transactions on centralized exchanges was quite steady in May and June of this year, maintaining a 7-day moving average of about 20,000 to 30,000. Recently, however, that figure has jumped to 55,000 transactions. Altcoins: Exchange Inflow Transaction Count. Source: CryptoQuant CryptoQuant projects that altcoins, given their increased inflow activity, could face relatively higher selling pressure compared to BTC and ETH. Meanwhile, the balance of stablecoins on exchanges—a key indicator of potential buying pressure—has increased significantly. The report notes that the exchange USDT balance, around $273 million in April, grew to $379 million by August 31, marking a new yearly high. CryptoQuant interprets this surge as a reflection of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:01
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME will launch options on XRP and SOL futures, opening the doors to hedging strategies on a fully regulated market. Cumberland and FalconX will facilitate the contracts trading.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:58
