A whale that was long ETH in a certain cycle increased its position again, and finally accumulated a total position of 1969.05 WETH By: PANews 2025/07/08 09:46

ETH $4,453.7 -4.85% STETH $4,453.06 -4.67%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale who "longed 2304.3 stETH in 07.06 cycle" continued to increase his position. Three hours ago, the whale withdrew 3 million USDC from Lighter to buy 1,182 WETH, then deposited it into Compound and borrowed 2 million USDT to continue buying. In the end, the accumulated position was 1,969.05 WETH, with an average cost of $2,539.