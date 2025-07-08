German listed company Nakiki SE announced that it will use Bitcoin as a reserve asset

By: PANews
2025/07/08 10:13

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, German listed company Nakiki SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) announced that it will fully adopt Bitcoin as a single treasury reserve asset, and plans to become the first listed company in Germany to follow the MicroStrategy business model. The company plans to propose a name change and revise its articles of association at the shareholders' meeting in the second half of 2025, and is currently negotiating with investors to raise funds for Bitcoin allocation through additional stock issuance.

