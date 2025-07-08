A new wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased about 25,500 HYPE By: PANews 2025/07/08 09:06

HYPE $45.81 -0.67% USDC $0.9994 +0.01% WALLET $0.02437 -5.06%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 25,507 HYPE at an average price of US$39.2.