US SEC Delays Decision on Fidelity Spot Solana ETF

By: PANews
2025/07/08 07:40
PANews reported on July 8 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) postponed its approval decision on Fidelity Spot Solana ETF.

The market value of Meme coin "Customer Service Xiao He" briefly reached US$89.64 million

PANews reported on October 8 that according to GMGN market data, the market value of the BSC ecological Meme coin "Customer Service Xiao He" briefly reached US$89.64 million, setting a historical high. It is now reported at US$81.43 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of US$94.6 million.
PANews2025/10/08 12:47
UK and U.S. Strengthen Ties on Stablecoins and Blockchain

UK and U.S. plan a joint digital asset sandbox, boosting collaboration on stablecoins, blockchain innovation, and unified crypto regulations for faster growth. The United Kingdom and the United States are planning to work more closely on digital assets, including stablecoins and blockchain technology. The new cooperation comes after UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury […] The post UK and U.S. Strengthen Ties on Stablecoins and Blockchain appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 09:00
Deutsche Bank Sees Bitcoin as Central Bank Reserve by 2030: Report

Deutsche bank forecasts that by 2030, Bitcoin will be used by central banks as an additional reserve asset besides gold. The report points out Bitcoin as increasingly legitimate with reduced volatility and its possibility as an inflation and geopolitical risk hedge. According to analysts, the emergence of the cryptocurrency is an indication that the world […]
Tronweekly2025/10/08 13:00
