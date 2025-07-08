US Court Ends Coin Center and US Treasury Appeal Regarding Tornado Cash By: PANews 2025/07/08 08:10

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cointelegraph, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit rejected the appeal of the crypto advocacy organization Coin Center, which was against the sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on the Tornado Cash mixing service in 2022. Documents filed on Thursday showed that the appellate court approved the motion to revoke the lower court's ruling and instructed that the case be sent back for retrial, which was part of the joint filing by Coin Center and the U.S. Treasury Department. The court said that the dismissal of the appeal basically means the end of Coin Center's legal challenge to OFAC. Peter Van Valkenburgh, executive director of Coin Center, said that the lawsuit surrounding the statutory authority of Tornado Cash sanctions has officially ended, and the government has no intention of continuing to promote sanctions and defending its dangerously broad interpretation.