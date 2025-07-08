Warsh, a popular candidate for the Federal Reserve chairman, said that interest rates should be cut to a lower level

OurCryptoMiner Introduces USDC Dual Mining Model

The post OurCryptoMiner Introduces USDC Dual Mining Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, amidst heightened cryptocurrency market volatility, OurCryptoMiner pioneered the USDC dual mining model, deeply integrating the stability of stablecoins with BTC mining. Through hashrate contracts, users can simultaneously earn dual output of USDC (pegged 1:1 to the US dollar) and major cryptocurrencies. This model aims to reduce exposure to a single asset while using a dynamic allocation algorithm. This model is particularly suitable for investors seeking stable returns, providing an alternative to traditional single-asset mining. OurCryptoMiner’s Core Advantages: Triple Industry Breakthroughs 1. Green Dual Mining, – Mining BTC with USDC, Powering the Future with Clean Energy USDC guarantees stable base returns while unlocking asset appreciation potential, resulting in an overall return rate 100%+ higher than traditional single mining. 2. Zero-Entry, Smart Participation No need to purchase mining equipment or possess technical knowledge; users can enable the USDC AI algorithm to automatically optimize dual-mining strategies. 3. Compliance, Transparency, and Secure Operations All platform revenue is based on real on-chain activity, with clear and traceable sources. Users can view revenue details in real time, with fully transparent and public data, ensuring comprehensive fund security. OurCryptoMiner’s Four-Step Profit Path 1. Registration and Verification Newcomers can experience risk-free mining. Register now to receive $12 and start profiting. 2. Choose a Hashrate Plan Flexible contract hashrate based on funding needs, supporting payments in multiple currencies such as USDC, BTC, and ETH. 3. Enable Dual Mining The system automatically allocates hashrate to USDC and the target cryptocurrency, enabling dual mining. 4. Manage Settlements Profits are settled daily and can be withdrawn to USDC or crypto assets at any time, or reinvested with one click for continuous growth. OurCryptoMiner users can choose a contract based on their needs and quickly start dual-mining mode: Contract Example: Beginner Trial Plan Investment: $100 | Duration: 2 days | Daily…