TON Foundation recruits VP of Marketing after UAE 'Golden Visa' controversy

By: PANews
2025/07/08 07:01
Vice
VICE$0.04148+0.26%
TONCOIN
TON$2.739-3.52%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02179-13.60%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, the TON Foundation issued a recruitment notice for a vice president of marketing, whose responsibilities include "developing and executing high-impact marketing strategies" to enhance the TON ecosystem, attract new users, and expand the brand's global influence. The marketing director will also work with the directors of the TON Foundation to develop budgets and participate in the production of social media video content such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. This move comes at a time when the organization has been embroiled in controversy over the UAE's "Golden Visa" program.

Earlier news, Toncoin announced a partnership with the UAE to provide 10-year golden visas to TON pledgers ; subsequently, the UAE authorities clarified that the golden visa eligibility does not include digital currency investors . TON later clarified that the plan is still in its early stages and has not been endorsed by the government .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OurCryptoMiner Introduces USDC Dual Mining Model

OurCryptoMiner Introduces USDC Dual Mining Model

The post OurCryptoMiner Introduces USDC Dual Mining Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, amidst heightened cryptocurrency market volatility, OurCryptoMiner pioneered the USDC dual mining model, deeply integrating the stability of stablecoins with BTC mining. Through hashrate contracts, users can simultaneously earn dual output of USDC (pegged 1:1 to the US dollar) and major cryptocurrencies. This model aims to reduce exposure to a single asset while using a dynamic allocation algorithm. This model is particularly suitable for investors seeking stable returns, providing an alternative to traditional single-asset mining. OurCryptoMiner’s Core Advantages: Triple Industry Breakthroughs 1. Green Dual Mining, – Mining BTC with USDC, Powering the Future with Clean Energy USDC guarantees stable base returns while unlocking asset appreciation potential, resulting in an overall return rate 100%+ higher than traditional single mining. 2. Zero-Entry, Smart Participation No need to purchase mining equipment or possess technical knowledge; users can enable the USDC AI algorithm to automatically optimize dual-mining strategies. 3. Compliance, Transparency, and Secure Operations All platform revenue is based on real on-chain activity, with clear and traceable sources. Users can view revenue details in real time, with fully transparent and public data, ensuring comprehensive fund security. OurCryptoMiner’s Four-Step Profit Path 1. Registration and Verification Newcomers can experience risk-free mining. Register now to receive $12 and start profiting. 2. Choose a Hashrate Plan Flexible contract hashrate based on funding needs, supporting payments in multiple currencies such as USDC, BTC, and ETH. 3. Enable Dual Mining The system automatically allocates hashrate to USDC and the target cryptocurrency, enabling dual mining. 4. Manage Settlements Profits are settled daily and can be withdrawn to USDC or crypto assets at any time, or reinvested with one click for continuous growth. OurCryptoMiner users can choose a contract based on their needs and quickly start dual-mining mode: Contract Example: Beginner Trial Plan Investment: $100 | Duration: 2 days | Daily…
1
1$0.004104-37.96%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001508+2.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.08203-3.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 01:45
Share
The market value of Meme coin "Customer Service Xiao He" briefly reached US$89.64 million

The market value of Meme coin "Customer Service Xiao He" briefly reached US$89.64 million

PANews reported on October 8 that according to GMGN market data, the market value of the BSC ecological Meme coin "Customer Service Xiao He" briefly reached US$89.64 million, setting a historical high. It is now reported at US$81.43 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of US$94.6 million.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002367-4.40%
Binance Super Cycle
BSC$0.02926+485.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0047-4.27%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 12:47
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.00676-3.29%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006701+3.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0925-2.63%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share

Trending News

More

OurCryptoMiner Introduces USDC Dual Mining Model

The market value of Meme coin "Customer Service Xiao He" briefly reached US$89.64 million

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Deutsche Bank Sees Bitcoin as Central Bank Reserve by 2030: Report

Grayscale Stakes $150M ETH, Industry Awats Staking ETP Approval