Memecoin Current Status Analysis: Market Sentiment is Low but Data is Good

PANews
2025/04/24 14:27
Wink
LIKE$0.011348-2.50%

Author: Nico , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Recently, many people on social media have declared that Memecoin is "dead."

Memecoin is not trading as well as it has been in previous months, and Trumpcoin ($TRUMP) has definitely reached a local peak in Memecoin awareness, trading volume, and liquidity appeal.

However, at the time, SOL was at a high of $290, BTC was over $100,000, and the bull market was in full swing. Since then, BTC has fallen back to $74,000-88,000, and SOL has hit a local low of $95. However, SOL has now exceeded $140 (up 46% in just 15 days), and BTC has also risen back to over $90,000. Let's reassess the current situation together.

Memecoin Current Status Analysis: Market Sentiment is Low but Data is Good

Despite the lower SOL price, generally bearish market and low sentiment, the data tells a different story, here is the data so far in April:

Pump.fun has generated approximately $650 million in revenue to date. Daily revenue in April was between $1 million and $2.7 million, with an average in the high range of $1.5 million to $2 million.

Memecoin Current Status Analysis: Market Sentiment is Low but Data is Good

As SOL prices moved higher and trading volume dropped during the Trump incident, trading volume started to pick up significantly in April, and with the launch of Pumpswap and almost instant migration , the trading experience became smoother. This can be seen in the increase in total weekly trading volume.

Related reading: From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the “civil war” between Pump.fun and Raydium

Memecoin Current Status Analysis: Market Sentiment is Low but Data is Good

9.7 million tokens have been created to date, with 20,000 to 40,000 tokens launched per day in April and 100 to 350 tokens graduating per day (a graduation rate of 0.4% to 0.8%).

Memecoin Current Status Analysis: Market Sentiment is Low but Data is Good

The decline in graduation rates over time correlates with a decrease in the number of users and trading volume, indicating a higher rate of PvP behavior amid intense competition. Small groups hoard supply when new projects go online, dump each other, and decide to exit early when they are unable to attract the additional liquidity required to bond tokens.

Memecoin Current Status Analysis: Market Sentiment is Low but Data is Good

Active Users

During its peak period between December 2024 and February 2025, Pump.fun Memecoins had an average of 200,000 to 400,000 daily trading users. It has been on a downward trend since then and has been below 200,000 for the past two months.

Currently, the number of daily active wallets is stable at around 150,000, with a roughly equal number of existing/reused wallets and new wallets. It is important to note that most miners conduct transactions on multiple wallets and will at least occasionally change their active wallets.

Memecoin Current Status Analysis: Market Sentiment is Low but Data is Good

Trading robot data

As we all know, most of the Memecoin trading activities take place on the top five platforms, such as Axiom, BullX, Photon, GMGN, and Trojan. The details are as follows:

Platform | Daily Active Users (DAU) | Daily Trading Volume | Daily Trading Transaction Count

Axiom: 17,000-30,000 daily active users | $20-33 million in daily transactions | 700,000-1.5 million transactions per day

Bullx: 20,000-30,000 daily active users | $20-33 million in daily transactions | 200,000-400,000 daily transactions

Photon: 18,000-27,000 daily active users | $30-50 million in daily transactions | 250,000-350,000 daily transactions

GMGN: 10,000-18,000 daily active users | $8-20 million in daily transactions | 180,000-290,000 transactions per day

Trojan: 14,000-25,000 daily active users | $7 million-30 million in daily transactions | About 200,000 transactions per day

This is roughly in line with what we’ve seen, with an increase of around 100k+ users and $100m+ in daily volume.

Lifetime Fees and AUM ( SOL on the Platform )

Bullx: $186 million | Assets under management: 215,000 SOL, approximately $30 million

Axiom: $39 million | Assets under management: Unknown, but estimated to be similar to Bullx, possibly slightly lower

Photon: $382 million | Assets under management: 539,000 SOLs, approximately $82.6 million

GMGN: $66 million in fees | Assets under management: Unknown, but estimated to be at least half of Bullx.

The value of liquid SOL circulating in the Memecoin space on relevant platforms and others is likely to be over $200 million.

PumpSwap

Pumpswap has daily trading volume between $300 million and $480 million, accounting for 9% to 19% of Solana’s decentralized exchange trading volume. Since all new Pump.fun tokens are issued and traded on Pumpswap, this means that a large amount of trading still occurs in early-issue tokens traded through Raydium/Meteora.

Memecoin Current Status Analysis: Market Sentiment is Low but Data is Good

Launching Pumpswap was a smart move by the Pumpfun team, who charge a 0.25% fee, of which 0.02% goes to liquidity providers (LPs) and 0.05% goes to the protocol.

In the first month or so after going live, Pumpswap generated about $25 million in total fees ($100,000 to $240,000 per day), of which LPs received about $20 million and the remaining $5 million was allocated to the protocol.

Expect this number to continue growing as Pumpswap gains market share (which has been steadily increasing) as people tend to trade new tokens rather than old ones.

Prioritizing new coins fits in with the view of how the Memecoin space will continue to evolve. It’s no secret that the Memecoin space has become increasingly competitive lately, as the remaining active players are “battle-hardened” veterans who have held their ground during the tough times of lower SOL prices, reduced trading volumes, and fewer users.

The Memecoin space relies on new liquidity from new users, initially from more sober crypto investors/industry participants who “capitulate” as their altcoin holdings continue to lose value and seek faster gains.

As the entire market continues to grow, retail investors are also beginning to get involved.

Players are tired of DeFi tokens that require careful management and in-depth knowledge of protocol design and dynamics. Memecoin is still the preferred tool for speculation, while Solana is like a casino/banker. They are easy to understand, have a low barrier to entry, and have higher returns for new traders due to their highly asymmetric upside. New things happen every day, and everything can be tokenized, with infinite content: people, content, events, memes, etc.

It has just begun.

Related reading: Local frenzy or full recovery? Data analysis of Solana chain MEME whale movements and market differentiation

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

PANews July 25 news, according to Yu Jin, another giant whale or institutional address has accumulated a total of 60,647 ETH through FalconX Global today, which is worth about 226
Moonveil
MORE$0.09441-14.00%
Ethereum
ETH$3,635.52-2.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 21:18
Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

XRP Mining, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining application. Designed to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, the new platform empowers users worldwide to generate daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills, or upfront investment required. In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out: XRP Mining – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. With no hardware required, a slick user interface, and a high level of blockchain integration, the platform is revolutionizing the way people use cryptocurrency. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code. Now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining The XRP Mining platform is fully cloud-based, powered by clean, renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real-time, allowing users to earn without active participation. Key features include: 100% Automated Cloud Mining – Users simply activate a mining contract; the system handles everything else. Multi-Crypto Earnings – Payouts available in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure – All mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact. Bank-Grade Security – Integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks. Global Coverage – Available in 150+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. How It Works: Three Simple Steps to Start Earning Register: Visit https://xrpmining.com to create an account. New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and can start collecting $0.60 daily without deposit. Choose a Plan: Select from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. The system auto-converts funds into crypto at real-time rates. Start Mining: Once activated, mining begins instantly. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future returns. Stable USD-Pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility Though denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds in top cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL). All deposits are immediately converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price movements. The withdrawal will reconvert to the user’s preferred cryptocurrency, again minimizing exposure to the market shifts. Designed for Everyone XRP Mining’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a broad audience—from crypto newcomers to seasoned investors: Beginners seeking a low-risk, easy way to enter the crypto market. Professionals looking for a passive income stream without complexity. Students and Young Adults who want to grow their savings. Parents and Homemakers exploring new ways to boost household income. Retirees in search of low-maintenance, high-potential returns. About XRP Mining XRP Mining is a global platform dedicated to providing accessible, eco-conscious, and fully automated cloud mining solutions. By removing the financial and technical hurdles typically associated with cryptocurrency mining, XRP Mining aims to empower users everywhere to tap into the digital economy – effortlessly and sustainably. Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution The world of mining has moved on from noisy garages and tangled wires. Today, your smartphone is all you need to access powerful blockchain infrastructure and daily returns. Whether you’re a crypto novice, side-hustler, or long-term investor, XRP Mining offers a smarter way to grow your digital assets – on your terms, at your pace.
RWAX
APP$0.003821+2.19%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.355-1.11%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0866-6.10%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22457-6.15%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000112--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 18:00
Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

An Arizona woman was sentenced to eight and a half years for aiding North Korean hackers in infiltrating over 300 US crypto and tech firms, generating $17 million of illicit
GET
GET$0.005717+2.76%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 18:10

Trending News

More

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

Vietnam launches national blockchain platform NDAChain, including 49 validation nodes

Bitcoin-focused The Smarter Web Company inches closer to 2,000 BTC with latest purchase