A look at seven popular equity NFTs: Many crypto projects backed by high financing have seen significant increases

For many airdrop hunters, simply "pulling the wool" is no longer cost-effective. In addition to the tedious tasks, the uncertainty of time and money costs, there is also the risk of being "checked for witches". In contrast, NFT ambush has become a more attractive airdrop game strategy. As more and more crypto projects target NFT holders for airdrops, especially the lucrative returns brought by some successful cases, the market demand for equity NFTs with potential airdrop expectations has increased significantly, pushing their floor prices to continue to rise. For project parties, using NFT airdrops can not only carry out marketing at low cost, but also effectively attract more users to participate, and increase the exposure and popularity of the project.

In this article, PANews lists seven equity-based NFTs that have been popular recently. These NFTs are backed by high-value financing projects, and most of them have not issued tokens. From a value perspective, many NFTs have been empowered with actual value. And stimulated by the expectation of airdrops, many issued NFTs have achieved significant increases.

Sign：Seeing Signs NFT

Seeing Signs NFT is the official NFT of Sign, the infrastructure on the token distribution chain. Sign launched the Seeing Signs NFT minting event in January this year, and subsequently destroyed the NFTs involved in unfair minting, and announced the repurchase of some NFTs to be distributed to the community.

OpenSea data shows that as of February 21, the floor price of Seeing Signs NFT exceeded 2 ETH, an increase of more than 900% from the minting price (0.2 ETH), and the total transaction volume was about 362 ETH. It is worth mentioning that the floor price of Seeing Signs NFT once surpassed the leading NFT project Azuki. However, Sign CEO Xin Yan emphasized that this series of NFTs is positioned as a community-exclusive honor badge, not for public sale, and do not blindly follow the trend before seeing the official signal of the project.

It is reported that Sign was founded in 2022 and recently announced that it had received US$16 million in financing. At present, Sign has received a total of more than US$28.65 million in financing in three rounds of financing. Investors include YZi Labs, Hack VC, Amber Group, Animoca Brands, HashKey Capital, Sequoia China, Sequoia Capital, NGC Ventures, GBV Capital and Matrixport Ventures.

Kaito AI: Kaito Genesis NFT

Kaito Genesis NFT is a series of 1,500 NFTs launched by the crypto search engine KaitoAI. The official has taken a snapshot of NFT holders, allocated 15% of the airdrop pool, and collectively owns 50% of the voting rights. Currently, Kaito has opened airdrops, and NFTs and Yaps have received 10% of the token supply.

However, due to the airdrop scale being lower than the community's expectations and the positive impact of the landing, the price of Kaito Genesis has fallen sharply. According to the latest data from NFTPrice Floor, as of February 21, the floor price of Kaito Genesis NFT reached 2.42 ETH, up 2320% from the minting price (0.1 ETH), but it has fallen by more than 50.4% in the past 24 hours, with a total transaction volume of more than 16,000 ETH.

Kaito AI has publicly received two rounds of financing, with a total amount of US$10.8 million. The latest valuation is approximately US$87.5 million. Participating investors include Dragonfly, Mirana Ventures, Sequoia China, Folius Ventures, Caladan, Superscrypt and Spartan Group.

MegaETH: The Fluffle

On February 15, Ethereum L2 solution MegaETH recently announced the launch of the soul-bound NFT series The Fluffle, with a total of 10,000, whitelisted at 1ETH, and the rights and interests enjoyed by NFT holders include 5% of the future token distribution. However, this sale has caused great controversy in the community and has been accused of being a disguised ICO. For this reason, MegaETH recently announced that it will adjust the casting rules of NFT The Fluffle and adopt a random lottery (RNG) system. On February 13, MegaETH announced that 5,000 of the NFTs (minted at 1 ETH) have been sold out, and the team has raised 4,960 ETH, worth more than 13.1 million US dollars.

MegaETH has received $30 million in financing, with investors including Dragonfly, Robot Ventures, Figment Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Folius Ventures and Vitalik Buterin.

0G Labs: One Gravity

One Gravity is the first PFP NFT series of the 0G ecosystem. 0G officially provides technical support. The total number is 1,888 and it is currently in the whitelist stage.

0G is a modular AI blockchain with a scalable and programmable DA layer suitable for AI dApps. 0G has received $70 million in public financing, and investors include Hack VC, Delphi Digital, OKX Ventures, Samsung Next, Bankless Ventures, Samsung Next, Animoca Brands, Alliance DAO and Delphi Digital.

OpenSea: Gemesis

Gemesis is a limited edition commemorative NFT series released by OpenSea Pro, which users could mint for free. Not long ago, OpenSea announced the upcoming launch of SEA tokens, the launch of the OS2 open beta, and the introduction of the XP points system. 49,785 Gemesis NFT holders received early access to the OS2 platform after the snapshot. It is speculated that accumulating these points may bring token rewards. However, because the mechanism was accused of encouraging fake orders and ignoring the contributions of builders, OpenSea suspended the airdrop reward system.

NFTPrice Floor data shows that as of February 21, the floor price of Gemesis reached 0.04 ETH, an increase of nearly 55.9% in 30 days.

OpenSea is one of the leading NFT trading platforms. It has received over US$420 million in the past five rounds of financing, including the most recent US$300 million Series C round with a valuation of up to US$13.3 billion. Investors include Paradigm, Tiger Global, a16z, Coatue Management, 1confirmation, Standard Crypto, Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, Animoca Brands and Blockchain Capital.

Doodles: Doodles NFT

On February 14, the NFT project Doodles officially launched its official token $DOOD, and plans to issue it on the Solana chain, with a total supply of 10 billion, of which 30% will be allocated to the Doodles community. Affected by the launch of the token, Doodles' NFT transaction volume has increased significantly during this period.

NFTPrice Floor data shows that as of February 31, the floor price of Doodles was 3.71 ETH, and the transaction volume increased by nearly 144.2% in the past 7 days.

Doodles received $54 million in financing in 2022 with a valuation of $704 million. Investors included Seven Seven Six, FTX Ventures, 10T Holdings and Acrew Capital.

Linea: Memenomics NFTs

On February 19, Linea announced that it had issued Memenomics NFT at 10:00 Beijing time on February 20, inspired by the article "Memenomics: The Economy of Memes", which showcased some well-known Memecoins on Linea, including Foxy, CROAK by Efrogs and Ethereum Frogs. However, the official said that the NFT focuses on honoring MEME culture and community spirit and has nothing to do with Linea TGE (token generation event).

Element data shows that as of February 21, the floor price of Memenomics NFT is 0.054 ETH, and the total transaction volume is temporarily 19 ETH.

Linea plans to issue LINEA tokens in the first quarter of this year, and completed the Sybil attack review in January. More than 470,000 addresses will not be airdropped.