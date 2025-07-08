CoreWeave to acquire Core Scientific in $9b deal

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 00:04
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12331+2.99%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3753-5.29%

CoreWeave, a Nasdaq-listed artificial intelligence and cloud solutions provider, has announced its acquisition of Core Scientific, a top cryptocurrency mining data center, in a deal worth approximately $9 billion.

The CoreWeave team revealed in a press release on July 7, 2025 that the companies have signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition, with the deal set for an all-stock transaction. 

It’s the latest development in CoreWeave’s quest to acquire the Bitcoin (BTC) mining company, with the first attempt of $1 billion rebuffed in June 2024.

If the deal sails through as expected in the fourth quarter, CoreWeave will offer Core Scientific shareholders 0.1235 newly-issued CoreWeave shares for each Core Scientific stock. The acquisition is thus expected to close at a total equity value of $9 billion.

Deal to close in Q4

Pending regulatory approval and a green light from Core Scientific stockholders, CoreWeave plans to leverage Core Scientific’s infrastructure to further its AI and high-performance computing solutions. Michael Intrator, chief executive officer and board chair of CoreWeave, said the move will allow the company to scale its workloads more efficiently.

CoreWeave also sees other strategic advantages in the acquisition, including improved operational efficiency, financing flexibility, and a reduced cost of capital. Core Scientific’s infrastructure will further bolster CoreWeave’s operational expertise.

Financially, CoreWeave expects the acquisition to reduce its future lease expenses by over $10 billion over the next decade. Additionally, the Core Scientific platform will contribute approximately 1.3 gigawatts of power capacity to CoreWeave’s network.

Reports that the AI and cloud company was looking to make a second bid emerged at the of last month. Notably, the companies have worked together, with a $1.2 billion expansion effort in Texas one of their collaborations.

Core Scientific stockholders will account for less than 10% of the combined company ownership, CoreWeave noted.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge

Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge

The crypto market continues to experience a wave of intense volatility and opportunity as Ethereum (ETH) surges toward new highs, Cardano (ADA) struggles to maintain investor confidence, and MAGACOIN FINANCE captures the spotlight as one of the most talked-about tokens of 2025. This year’s bull run is shaping up to be the most spectacular in […] Continue Reading: Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge
Ethereum
ETH$4,445.74-4.93%
Cardano
ADA$0.8135-5.77%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001303-2.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 12:00
Share
BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market

BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market

In one of the most significant developments of the year, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) has revealed holdings exceeding 2.83 million Ethereum (ETH) – worth roughly $13.4 billion when combined with its crypto and cash reserves. This massive accumulation cements BitMine as one of the largest corporate Ethereum holders on record and signals a decisive institutional […] Continue Reading: BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market
Nowchain
NOW$0.00472-3.86%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004652+8.74%
Ethereum
ETH$4,445.74-4.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 11:30
Share
Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark

Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark

Prominent gold advocate and crypto skeptic Peter Schiff has issued a stark warning: that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may be “rugged by gold” as the precious metal continues its aggressive rally. What Schiff Means by “Rugged by Gold” In his recent commentary, Schiff framed his view in the context of gold’s outperformance. As gold climbed […]
4
4$0.17651+12.19%
MAY
MAY$0.03811-2.53%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.37114-3.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 11:27
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge

BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market

Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

Canary Capital submits amended applications for spot Litecoin and HBAR ETFs