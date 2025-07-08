Kuru Labs’ $11.6m round sets stage for the ultimate DEX experiment

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 00:25
Threshold
T$0.01493-4.23%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001728-9.48%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385-14.25%

What if Uniswap’s model isn’t the endgame? Kuru Labs, backed by Paradigm’s latest investment, is testing that theory with an audacious plan to replace AMMs entirely with an on-chain orderbook. Success could redefine DeFi’s trading infrastructure.

On July 7, Kuru Labs, the startup building a decentralized exchange on Ethereum-compatible Monad, announced an $11.6 million Series A funding round led by Paradigm.

The raise, which follows a $2 million seed round last year, will fuel the development of what could be the first fully functional on-chain central limit orderbook for the EVM. The round included participation from notable angel investors like Viktor Bunin, Zagabond, and former FTX product lead Tristan Yver, signaling strong industry confidence in Kuru’s approach.

Building for a post-AMM future

The $11.6 million capital injection led by Paradigm will primarily accelerate Kuru Labs’ two biggest priorities: expanding its engineering team and deploying its hybrid orderbook model on Monad’s upcoming mainnet.

Unlike traditional AMM-based DEXs, Kuru’s architecture merges a central limit orderbook with a fallback automated market maker, creating a structure designed to offer tighter spreads while ensuring liquidity doesn’t dry up, at least in theory. The platform is built as a vertically integrated liquidity hub, including a discovery terminal, token launchpad, and tools for both active and passive liquidity provision.

According to the announcement, Kuru’s goal is to streamline the DeFi trading stack into a single interface, something Kuru’s team believes legacy DEXs have failed to do.

“We are grateful to all of our investors for their confidence in us, and for the vibrant Monad and Kuru communities’ continuous support,” the team stated in its announcement. “We look forward to launching on mainnet and building the decentralized liquidity hub for the Monad ecosystem!”

Kuru’s approach is ambitious because it challenges a fundamental DeFi assumption: that AMMs, despite their inefficiencies, are the only viable model for decentralized trading.

Orderbooks have long been the gold standard in traditional finance, offering price precision and deeper liquidity, but they’ve struggled on-chain due to Ethereum’s latency and gas costs. Even Solana’s lightning-fast DEXs like Phoenix rely on off-chain components, making Kuru’s fully on-chain CLOB a high-stakes technical gamble.

Kuru’s entire thesis hinges on Monad’s technical promises: 10,000 transactions per second and one-second block finality. Existing EVM chains like Ethereum and Arbitrum can’t support a functional orderbook because gas fees and slow blocks disincentivize market makers from updating quotes frequently.

Monad’s parallelized EVM execution and optimized state database aim to eliminate those bottlenecks, making it the first chain where an on-chain CLOB could feasibly compete with centralized exchanges.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge

Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge

The crypto market continues to experience a wave of intense volatility and opportunity as Ethereum (ETH) surges toward new highs, Cardano (ADA) struggles to maintain investor confidence, and MAGACOIN FINANCE captures the spotlight as one of the most talked-about tokens of 2025. This year’s bull run is shaping up to be the most spectacular in […] Continue Reading: Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge
Ethereum
ETH$4,445.74-4.93%
Cardano
ADA$0.8135-5.77%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001303-2.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 12:00
Share
BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market

BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market

In one of the most significant developments of the year, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) has revealed holdings exceeding 2.83 million Ethereum (ETH) – worth roughly $13.4 billion when combined with its crypto and cash reserves. This massive accumulation cements BitMine as one of the largest corporate Ethereum holders on record and signals a decisive institutional […] Continue Reading: BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market
Nowchain
NOW$0.00472-3.86%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004652+8.74%
Ethereum
ETH$4,445.74-4.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 11:30
Share
Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark

Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark

Prominent gold advocate and crypto skeptic Peter Schiff has issued a stark warning: that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may be “rugged by gold” as the precious metal continues its aggressive rally. What Schiff Means by “Rugged by Gold” In his recent commentary, Schiff framed his view in the context of gold’s outperformance. As gold climbed […]
4
4$0.17651+12.19%
MAY
MAY$0.03811-2.53%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.37114-3.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 11:27
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge

BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market

Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

Canary Capital submits amended applications for spot Litecoin and HBAR ETFs