Threshold’s Bitcoin-pegged coin tBTC is launched on Sui Network By: PANews 2025/07/07 23:04

SUI $3.4577 -4.52%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to CoinDesk, Threshold Network's Bitcoin-pegged coin tBTC has been launched on the Sui blockchain, allowing users to mint tBTC directly on Sui, which is expected to bring more than $500 million in Bitcoin liquidity to the Sui network. Currently, BTC-related assets account for more than 10% of the total locked value of the Sui ecosystem.