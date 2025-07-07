Dow Jones falls 100 points, S&P 500 and Nasdaq open lower amid Trump tariffs threats

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 22:01
Union
U$0.007588+8.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.571-4.01%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000001116+1.27%

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, July 7, following the Fourth of July holiday, with the S&P 500 down 0.3% amid comments on tariffs from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down over 100 points, or down 0.25%, while the S&P 500 shed about 0.35%, and the Nasdaq Composite opened lower by 0.6%.

These downward movements for stocks come as investors take note of latest tariffs-related developments. Particularly, it relates to President Donald Trump‘s threats of additional tariffs on countries aligned with BRICS. However, there’s also focus on comments by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Bessent said in an interview with CNBC that the U.S. is set to announce multiple key trade agreements in the coming days.

While Bessent did not detail the agreements, he noted that it would be “a busy couple of days,” with this coming as the July 9, 2025, tariffs deadline set by President Trump approaches.

He also noted in an interview with CNN on Sunday, July 6 that Trump’s tariffs will go into effect on August 1, 2025 – which means an extension to the July 9 deadline.

Trump threatened 10% tariff on BRICS

While investors have expected tariff implementation, fresh concerns have emerged after Trump threatened to impose an extra 10% tariff on countries aligned with BRICS—a new bloc of partner nations that includes Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

Stocks fell sharply after Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs earlier in the year, before rebounding off a slow April to hit record highs in June. Gains, which also reflected across risk assets such as cryptocurrencies, came amid Trump’s 90-day pause on tariffs, and agreements with the United Kingdom and China.

Despite the geopolitical tensions that rocked the Middle East, stocks remained on an upward course, with the S&P 500 near the key 6,300 level that Bank of America analysts recently said could mark a potential sell signal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge

Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge

The crypto market continues to experience a wave of intense volatility and opportunity as Ethereum (ETH) surges toward new highs, Cardano (ADA) struggles to maintain investor confidence, and MAGACOIN FINANCE captures the spotlight as one of the most talked-about tokens of 2025. This year’s bull run is shaping up to be the most spectacular in […] Continue Reading: Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge
Ethereum
ETH$4,450.36-5.19%
Cardano
ADA$0.8148-5.99%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001323-0.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 12:00
Share
BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market

BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market

In one of the most significant developments of the year, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) has revealed holdings exceeding 2.83 million Ethereum (ETH) – worth roughly $13.4 billion when combined with its crypto and cash reserves. This massive accumulation cements BitMine as one of the largest corporate Ethereum holders on record and signals a decisive institutional […] Continue Reading: BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market
Nowchain
NOW$0.00471-3.87%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004657+8.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,450.36-5.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 11:30
Share
Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark

Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark

Prominent gold advocate and crypto skeptic Peter Schiff has issued a stark warning: that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may be “rugged by gold” as the precious metal continues its aggressive rally. What Schiff Means by “Rugged by Gold” In his recent commentary, Schiff framed his view in the context of gold’s outperformance. As gold climbed […]
4
4$0.17788+10.59%
MAY
MAY$0.03815-2.50%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.37114-3.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 11:27
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge

BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market

Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark

Canary Capital submits amended applications for spot Litecoin and HBAR ETFs

Crypto News: BitGo Secures Key VARA License to Expand in Dubai