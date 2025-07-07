Cardano price at risk as key ecosystem metrics tumble

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 21:42
Moonveil
MORE$0.0221-56.09%
Cardano
ADA$0.813-5.77%

Cardano price has plunged into a bear market, falling by over 55% from its highest point in November last year.

Cardano (ADA) dropped to $0.587 and is at risk of more downside as key metrics deteriorate and a bearish pattern forms.

DeFi Llama data shows that the total value locked has plunged by 15% in the last 30 days to $324 million. Only eight dApps in the ecosystem have a total value locked of over $10 million. 

Cardano’s DeFi TVL has been overtaken by many newly formed blockchains like Unichain, Sonic, Sui, Sei, and Berachain. That is a sign that the network is not gaining traction among investors and developers.

Additional data indicates that Cardano’s stablecoin supply has remained at $30 million over the past few months. This is a small number considering the stablecoin industry is valued at over $250 billion.

Worse, many Cardano stablecoins have depegged and are trading below $1. Moneta, Anzens, and Djed have all dropped to $0.98, much lower than $1. The biggest stablecoins in crypto, like USDT, USDC, PYUSD, and RLUSD, have all avoided Cardano despite its size.

Further, Cardano’s DEX volume is minuscule, a sign that just a few people are interacting with the network. Cardano’s DEX volume in the last 30 days was $99 million. 

In contrast, Base, a layer-2 network created in 2023, handled over $632 million in the last 24 hours. Unichain, which Uniswap (UNI) launched in March, handled over $203 million in this period. 

Charles Hoskinson and the Input Output team are working on several initiatives to boost its ecosystem growth, but it is unclear whether they will lead to more robust expansion.

They are building Leios, an update to Cardano that will introduce parallel processing, increasing throughput. It will also have a unique structure comprising input blocks to collect and aggregate transactions, endorsement blocks to verify and approve them, and confirmation blocks to finalize them.

Midnight, on the other hand, is a layer-2 network that employs zero-knowledge proofs to enhance transaction privacy. While these initiatives are promising, it is unclear whether they will attract developers to Cardano.

Cardano price technical analysis

cardano price chart

The daily chart points to more ADA price sell-off. It remains below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. It has also moved below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages and has formed a large descending channel.

Cardano price has also formed an inverse cup-and-handle pattern, a common bearish continuation signal. It is now in the handle section, and a drop below the lower side will point to further downside, potentially to the 78.6% retracement point at $0.50.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge

Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge

The crypto market continues to experience a wave of intense volatility and opportunity as Ethereum (ETH) surges toward new highs, Cardano (ADA) struggles to maintain investor confidence, and MAGACOIN FINANCE captures the spotlight as one of the most talked-about tokens of 2025. This year’s bull run is shaping up to be the most spectacular in […] Continue Reading: Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge
Ethereum
ETH$4,450.36-5.19%
Cardano
ADA$0.8148-5.99%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001323-0.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 12:00
Share
BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market

BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market

In one of the most significant developments of the year, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) has revealed holdings exceeding 2.83 million Ethereum (ETH) – worth roughly $13.4 billion when combined with its crypto and cash reserves. This massive accumulation cements BitMine as one of the largest corporate Ethereum holders on record and signals a decisive institutional […] Continue Reading: BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market
Nowchain
NOW$0.00471-3.87%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004657+8.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,450.36-5.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 11:30
Share
Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark

Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark

Prominent gold advocate and crypto skeptic Peter Schiff has issued a stark warning: that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may be “rugged by gold” as the precious metal continues its aggressive rally. What Schiff Means by “Rugged by Gold” In his recent commentary, Schiff framed his view in the context of gold’s outperformance. As gold climbed […]
4
4$0.17788+10.59%
MAY
MAY$0.03815-2.50%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.37114-3.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 11:27
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge

BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market

Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark

Canary Capital submits amended applications for spot Litecoin and HBAR ETFs

Crypto News: BitGo Secures Key VARA License to Expand in Dubai