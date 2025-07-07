DDC Enterprise purchased 230 more bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 368 By: PANews 2025/07/07 21:00

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Business Wire , DDC Enterprise Limited ( NYSE: DDC ) announced the purchase of 230 additional bitcoins, increasing its total bitcoin holdings to 368. After this increase, the company's bitcoin yield increased by 48.3% compared to the last purchase in mid- June , and the average holding cost of each bitcoin was US$ 90,764 .