Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRD Stock Offering By: PANews 2025/07/07 20:42

STRD $0.064 -3.32% STRK $0.163 -9.94%

PANews reported on July 7 that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD ) announced that it has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell up to $ 4.2 billion of 10% Series A Perpetual Stride Preferred Stock ( STRD ) through a "market sale". The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes including the purchase of Bitcoin, working capital and dividends to other preferred shareholders.