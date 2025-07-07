Bitcoin price outlook: $108k CME gap may trigger short-term pullback

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 20:56
Bitcoin remains stuck in a tight range between $100,000 and $110,000. A CME futures gap at $108K adds pressure for a retrace as traders watch for a breakout backed by volume.

Bitcoin (BTC) is consolidating between two major high time frame levels: $110,000 as range resistance and $100,169 as range support. A recent failed breakout to $111,960 followed by a quick re-entry into the range confirms a deviation, a classic hallmark of range-bound price action. Without strong volume, BTC is likely to continue oscillating within this zone. Traders are now focused on a CME futures gap at $108,300, which adds to the probability of a short-term retrace this week.

Key technical points

  • Range Resistance at $110K: Price rejected from this zone after a false breakout.
  • Range Support at $100,169: Backed by a swing low at $98,200.
  • CME Futures Gap at $108,300: Historically, 90% of CME gaps get filled, this one may attract price action soon.
Bitcoin price outlook: $108k CME gap may trigger short-term pullback - 1

Bitcoin has been locked between $110,000 and $100,169 ever since the deviation above $111,960 failed to hold. This reaffirms the idea that BTC is currently in a rotational environment where failed breakouts and breakdowns are met with mean reversion. With no volume-backed conviction to push beyond the range, BTC continues to oscillate between these critical levels.

Currently, price is hovering around the range high near $110,000, which also aligns with the value area high on the volume profile. Unless BTC can close decisively above this level on strong volume, the structure favors continued consolidation or a move back toward range support.

Bitcoin price outlook: $108k CME gap may trigger short-term pullback - 2

Of particular interest this week is the CME futures gap left open at $108,300 following Bitcoin’s weekend rally. Since CME Bitcoin futures don’t trade on weekends, the gap formed when markets reopened, a phenomenon with strong historical weight.

Over 90% of these gaps get filled, often within days. This gives traders a technical target and increases the likelihood of a pullback in the near term, possibly toward that level. Unless the range is broken with decisive volume, this pattern of deviation and return is likely to persist. The $100,169 support zone remains crucial if price does begin to drop, especially if it follows a gap-fill move.

What to expect in the coming price action

Bitcoin is likely to continue range-bound this week unless a high-volume breakout occurs. A retrace toward $108,000 is probable due to the CME gap, with $100,000 remaining key support.

