Trump administration set to deliver first major crypto policy report

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 21:15
The White House is getting ready to release its first official crypto report after several months of internal work.

According to a Monday release by Crypto in America, the report, ordered under a January executive directive from President Trump, is due by July 22. Expected to outline a broad strategy for digital asset regulation in the U.S., it will mark the administration’s first formal stance on how federal agencies should approach the crypto sector, covering both legislative and regulatory recommendations.

The working group behind the report is co-led by U.S crypto czar David Sacks and Congressman Bo Hines, and includes senior officials from the Treasury Department, the SEC, the CFTC, and the Department of Commerce. 

Citing sources familiar with the discussions, the report added that the group has been meeting for months to coordinate a federal framework that aligns with Trump’s goal of cementing the United States as the world’s crypto capital.

While contents of the report remain under wraps, early signals point to several key areas. One possible recommendation is the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, as proposed by Trump earlier this year. The group is also reportedly weighing how to ensure crypto firms have fair access to banking services, particularly with regard to the Federal Reserve’s role in granting access to payment infrastructures.

Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham reportedly described the ongoing deliberations as “productive and fruitful,” calling the upcoming report a potential roadmap for the administration’s crypto agenda.

The expected July 22 release comes as Congress prepares to vote on a set of major crypto bills, including the GENIUS stablecoin Act and others covering market structure and central bank digital currencies. 

Meanwhile, the Senate Banking Committee is also set to hold a hearing on crypto industry regulation later this week, featuring testimony from industry figures such as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger, Chainalysis CEO Jonathan Levin, and Paradigm General Partner Dan Robinson.

