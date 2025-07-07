The Blockchain Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 116 BTC, reports 1,349% BTC yield YTD

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 18:03
Bitcoin
BTC$121,101.6-2.63%

The Blockchain Group has added 116 BTC to its holdings, bringing its total Bitcoin stash to 1,904 BTC.

On July 7, The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed the completion of three strategic capital raises totaling approximately €11 million, enabling the acquisition of 116 Bitcoin (BTC).

On July 1, the company announced and has now finalized an “ATM-type” equity issuance to institutional investor TOBAM. This raise brought in ~€1 million at a price of approximately €5.251 per share, which was immediately deployed to purchase 11 BTC.

In parallel, The Blockchain Group’s Luxembourg subsidiary executed two €5 million convertible bond issuances. The first was subscribed by TOBAM at a conversion price of €5.174 per share, funding the purchase of 52 BTC for roughly €4.8 million. The second was subscribed by Blockstream CEO Adam Back, allowing the acquisition of 53 BTC for about €4.9 million.

These three rounds cumulatively brought in ~€11 million and enabled the firm to purchase 116 BTC at an average acquisition price around €94,827 per BTC. As a result, The Blockchain Group and its Luxembourg unit now hold a total of 1,904 BTC, acquired for a cumulative €172 million, with an average entry price of approximately €90,332 per BTC.

This marks a 6.5% increase in total BTC holdings from the prior announcement, when the company held 1,788 BTC following its earlier €5.5 million acquisition.

Additionally, the company reported a BTC Yield of ~1,348.8% and a BTC Gain of ~539.5 BTC since the start of this year, translating into a BTC € Gain of nearly €49.7 million. This marks a 6.1% increase in BTC Yield from the previously reported year-to-date yield of approximately 1,270.7%, reflecting the compounding effect of the additional 116 BTC acquired through the latest capital raises.

The Blockchain Group began accumulating Bitcoin in November of last year and aims to hold around 170,000 BTC, which represents about 1% of the total Bitcoin supply, by 2032. The company’s strategy focuses on steadily increasing the amount of BTC held per fully diluted share, reinforcing their position as a leading Bitcoin Treasury Company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge

Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge

The crypto market continues to experience a wave of intense volatility and opportunity as Ethereum (ETH) surges toward new highs, Cardano (ADA) struggles to maintain investor confidence, and MAGACOIN FINANCE captures the spotlight as one of the most talked-about tokens of 2025. This year’s bull run is shaping up to be the most spectacular in […] Continue Reading: Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge
Ethereum
ETH$4,438.17-5.80%
Cardano
ADA$0.8138-6.68%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001308-4.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 12:00
Share
BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market

BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market

In one of the most significant developments of the year, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) has revealed holdings exceeding 2.83 million Ethereum (ETH) – worth roughly $13.4 billion when combined with its crypto and cash reserves. This massive accumulation cements BitMine as one of the largest corporate Ethereum holders on record and signals a decisive institutional […] Continue Reading: BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market
Nowchain
NOW$0.00473-3.46%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004654+8.28%
Ethereum
ETH$4,438.17-5.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 11:30
Share
Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark

Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark

Prominent gold advocate and crypto skeptic Peter Schiff has issued a stark warning: that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may be “rugged by gold” as the precious metal continues its aggressive rally. What Schiff Means by “Rugged by Gold” In his recent commentary, Schiff framed his view in the context of gold’s outperformance. As gold climbed […]
4
4$0.17413+8.85%
MAY
MAY$0.03809-2.70%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.37165-4.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 11:27
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Outlook: ETH Surges, ADA Loses Momentum, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Takes Charge

BitMine Now Holds $13B in Ethereum – What Does This Mean for the Altcoin Market

Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Be “Rugged by Gold” as Gold Smashes $4,000 Mark

Canary Capital submits amended applications for spot Litecoin and HBAR ETFs

Crypto News: BitGo Secures Key VARA License to Expand in Dubai