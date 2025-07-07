Babylon unveils 2025 roadmap with Bitcoin multi-staking and EVM mainnet launch

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:02
Bitcoin
BTC$114,350.51+0.05%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03803-0.54%

Babylon Genesis is set to roll out testnets for multi-staking and EVM support this summer, with both features scheduled to go live on mainnet in Q4 this year.

The Bitcoin (BTC) staking protocol Babylon Genesis has unveiled its 2025 roadmap, outlining a series of milestones that will mark the completion of Babylon’s core staking infrastructure and open the door to BTCFi-native applications such as lending, trading, and stablecoins.

This summer, the protocol will launch testnet support for multi-staking, allowing a single BTC position to secure multiple networks simultaneously. The initial integrations include Ethereum rollups like Optimism and Arbitrum, as well as various Cosmos chains.

Alongside the multi-staking testnet, Babylon is also preparing to launch its Ethereum Virtual Machine testnet, enabling developers to deploy DeFi applications directly on Babylon Genesis using familiar Ethereum tooling.

In Q4, both multi-staking and EVM functionality will go live on mainnet, alongside RPC upgrades, faster block times, and integrations with IBC and LayerZero. Babylon Genesis will also onboard a suite of BTCFi dApps, positioning itself as the execution layer for Bitcoin-native DeFi.

In parallel, Babylon Labs continues R&D on a native Bitcoin liquidity layer using BitVM, aiming to enable trustless cross-chain BTC use. The first real-world applications of this work are expected to launch in Q1 2026.

Launched in April this year, Babylon Genesis marked the official release of the first Layer-1 blockchain secured by native Bitcoin. This followed an earlier Phase 1 rollout in August last year, which introduced self-custodial BTC staking via Bitcoin contracts, allowing users to retain full control over their BTC while participating in network security. According to DefiLlama, Babylon currently ranks second among restaking protocols by TVL, with $19.81 billion locked, trailing only EigenLayer.

The April launch also marked the debut of the BABY token, which is currently trading at $0.05073, up 9% in the past 24 hours, likely driven by the recent roadmap release.


Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockDAG vs Worldcoin vs SUI: Which Top Trending Crypto Defines 2025 With Visibility, Stability, and Adoption?

BlockDAG vs Worldcoin vs SUI: Which Top Trending Crypto Defines 2025 With Visibility, Stability, and Adoption?

Worldcoin has grown to more than 33.5 million app users, adding over 530,000 new verifications in just a single week, while SUI’s Total Value Locked surged in Q2 2025 alongside rising institutional demand. At the same time, the BlockDAG presale has surpassed $415 million, with more than 26.5 billion coins sold, resulting in a massive ROI […]
SUI
SUI$3.2797-0.73%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07511-3.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:59
Share
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003031-4.92%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.391-3.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.101-6.99%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26
Share
Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

GoldenMining promotes cloud mining contracts with fixed daily payouts and claims of 200% returns, offering XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE options with low entry barriers.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,378.23+0.08%
XRP
XRP$2.8696-1.10%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.11676+6.33%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:46
Share

Trending News

More

BlockDAG vs Worldcoin vs SUI: Which Top Trending Crypto Defines 2025 With Visibility, Stability, and Adoption?

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Final Hours Before Government Shutdown Crisis in the US: Donald Trump Makes a Hot Statement

Sen. Lummis says progress is underway on crypto tax rules in the Senate