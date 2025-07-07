GateToken (GT) 2025 Q2 on-chain destruction completed, with a total destruction value exceeding US$2.748 billion

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the official announcement, the on-chain destruction of GateToken (GT) in Q2 2025 has been officially completed. A total of 1,922,789.196841 GTs were transferred to the destruction address, with a destruction value of more than 39.01 million US dollars. Since the launch of the GateChain mainnet in 2019, GT has been implementing a continuous destruction mechanism. So far, a total of 180,555,112 GTs have been destroyed, with a total destruction value of approximately US$2.748 billion (calculated at current prices). The total number of tokens has been significantly reduced by about 60.18% from the initial 300 million.

The transaction details on the chain can be found at: https://etherscan.io/tx/0xd096462709ac0d98e789ca182c610b45ed524339cd01928e4c15a5192c2ee42c