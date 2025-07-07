The Blockchain Group increased its holdings by 116 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,904 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/07 14:07

PANews reported on July 7 that according to an official announcement, European listed company The Blockchain Group announced today that it has purchased another 116 bitcoins at a cost of approximately 10.7 million euros, and currently holds a total of 1,904 bitcoins.