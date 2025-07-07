Türkiye has blocked access to 46 cryptocurrency platforms this month By: PANews 2025/07/07 14:03

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Finance Feeds, Turkey's financial market regulator has taken decisive action to shut down access to dozens of cryptocurrency platforms, including the large decentralized exchange PancakeSwap, in an effort to curb the country's rapidly growing digital asset market. In early July 2025, the Capital Markets Board (CMB) announced that it had blocked 46 websites that provided cryptocurrency-related services without authorization on the grounds that they violated the Capital Markets Law. According to previous news, Turkey blocked access to PancakeSwap, which was the first time it imposed sanctions on DEX .