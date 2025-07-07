Trump: Any country that aligns with the BRICS countries' anti-US policies will have an additional 10% tariff

By: PANews
2025/07/07 13:28
RealLink
REAL$0.08183-4.90%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.531-5.17%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the Jinshi Transfer Observer Network, on July 6 local time, US President Trump wrote on the "Real Social" platform: "Any country that aligns with the BRICS' anti-American policies will be subject to an additional 10% tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this issue!" He did not explain or elaborate on the "anti-American policy" mentioned in the post.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI Cryptos vs. Memecoins: The Battle for Bigger Returns

AI Cryptos vs. Memecoins: The Battle for Bigger Returns

The 2025 bull market is rapidly shaping into a showdown between two dominant forces: AI-driven cryptocurrencies and memecoins. On one side are tokens leveraging artificial intelligence to power automation, analytics, and decentralized decision-making. On the other, memecoins, born from culture and community, are surging on sheer viral momentum. Both are attracting capital, attention, and speculation […] Continue Reading: AI Cryptos vs. Memecoins: The Battle for Bigger Returns
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1225-3.08%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002057+1.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 10:30
Share
Bitcoin (₿) Eyes $130K Next — Analysts Highlight Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE as Top Altcoins to Buy Now

Bitcoin (₿) Eyes $130K Next — Analysts Highlight Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE as Top Altcoins to Buy Now

Over the first week of October, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) continued to rise, trading at $125,500. Moreover, the early week prices for BTC reached an all-time high of around $125,800. Buying from institutions, inflows into exchange-traded funds, and macroeconomic uncertainty, including the US government shutdown, are contributing to the current momentum. According to the […] Continue Reading: Bitcoin (₿) Eyes $130K Next — Analysts Highlight Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE as Top Altcoins to Buy Now
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001355-1.09%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00473-3.46%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 11:00
Share
S&P Global to Launch Hybrid Index Combining Crypto Assets, Equities

S&P Global to Launch Hybrid Index Combining Crypto Assets, Equities

S&P Digital Markets 50 Index will track 35 crypto-linked companies and 15 cryptocurrencies in single benchmark
PoP Planet
P$0.08723-17.62%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.012-3.52%
Share
Blockhead2025/10/08 11:08
Share

Trending News

More

AI Cryptos vs. Memecoins: The Battle for Bigger Returns

Bitcoin (₿) Eyes $130K Next — Analysts Highlight Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE as Top Altcoins to Buy Now

S&P Global to Launch Hybrid Index Combining Crypto Assets, Equities

Taiko Makes Chainlink Data Streams Its Official Oracle

First U.S. XRP ETF Launches Sept. 18, CME to List Options on XRP Futures Oct. 13