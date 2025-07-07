Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $770 million last week, marking four consecutive weeks of net inflows

By: PANews
2025/07/07 11:55
PANews reported on July 7 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$770 million last week (June 30 to July 3, Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of $337 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached $52.65 billion. The second largest was Fidelity's ETF FBTC, with a weekly net inflow of $248 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached $12.21 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow in a single week last week was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a net outflow of US$84.95 million in a single week. The total net outflow of GBTC in history has now reached US$23.33 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$137.6 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.29%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$49.64 billion.

