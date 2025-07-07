Trump: Tariff letter will be sent at 12 noon EST on Monday

By: PANews
2025/07/07 10:25
OFFICIAL TRUMP
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump posted on social media: "I am pleased to announce that the tariff letters and/or agreements between the United States and countries around the world will begin to be issued at 12:00 noon Eastern Time on July 7 (early Tuesday morning Beijing Time). "

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

