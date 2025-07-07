The whale @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions were partially liquidated again, and this short selling has lost $16.89 million

By: PANews
2025/07/07 07:50
Bitcoin
BTC$121,798.89-2.19%
Ethereum
ETH$4,458.22-5.45%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale @qwatio once again encountered partial liquidation of its short positions in Bitcoin (40x leverage) and Ethereum (25x leverage).

As of now, the short selling has lost $16.89 million, and the overall loss has reached $15.7 million.

