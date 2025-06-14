Teen who made $500m on Hyperliquid now eyes XYZVerse. Is this the next 1000% breakout?

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

After earning $500m from Hyperliquid, a teen investor goes all-in on XYZVerse, eyeing 1000% gains.

After reaping a staggering $500 million profit from Hyperliquid’s phenomenal surge, a teenage investor is now staking everything on XYZVerse. This bold move has sparked interest, raising the question: Could XYZVerse be the next opportunity to deliver even greater returns? The potential for a 1000% gain has many watching closely to see what unfolds.

Undervalued XYZ set for major CEX launch: memecoin fans are watching closely

XYZVerse (XYZ) is shaking up the memecoin space with bold ambitions, starting at just $0.0001, it’s on track to hit $0.10 by the end of its presale. With over $14 million raised so far, the token has already reached $0.003333, marking rapid progress through its early stages.

Now entering Stage 13, the presale price is set to jump to $0.005, giving savvy early investors a chance to grab XYZ at a steep discount before the listing frenzy begins.

Exchange launch incoming

The team has teased a major CEX and DEX rollout following the presale. While details are still under wraps, expectations are sky-high. With strategic timing and massive presale traction, the upcoming listing could serve as a powerful catalyst for price movement.

Teen who made $500m on Hyperliquid now eyes XYZVerse. Is this the next 1000% breakout? - 1

For fighters, not followers

XYZVerse isn’t just another memecoin,  it’s a battle cry for those who hustle. Built for sports lovers, crypto warriors, and memecoin veterans, XYZ captures the spirit of competition and ambition. Whether someone is into football, MMA, or esports, this token speaks your language.

At the center of this narrative is XYZepe — the underdog memecoin fighter stepping into the ring with giants like DOGE and SHIB. Will it rise to the top? Early signs suggest it’s well on its way.

Teen who made $500m on Hyperliquid now eyes XYZVerse. Is this the next 1000% breakout? - 2

Community-driven and reward-focused

In the XYZVerse world, the community leads. A whopping 10% of the total supply — that’s 10 billion XYZ — has been set aside for airdrops, making it one of the largest community reward events in meme coin history.

From token burns to staged listings, every element of XYZ’s strategy is designed to pump long-term value and foster a loyal holder base ready for exponential gains.

Airdrops, rewards, and more. Join XYZVerse to unlock all the benefits.

Hyperliquid

Teen who made $500m on Hyperliquid now eyes XYZVerse. Is this the next 1000% breakout? - 3

Hyperliquid (HYPE) has shown remarkable growth in the past six months, with a staggering 1551% increase. In the last month, the price surged by 66.41%, and over the past week, it rose by 15.89%. This rapid ascent highlights HYPE’s strong performance in the current market.

Currently trading between $32.05 and $38.23, HYPE is below its 10-day and 100-day simple moving averages of $41.58 and $39.14, respectively. The RSI is at 45.64, suggesting the coin is neither overbought nor oversold. The MACD level of -0.0311 indicates a bearish short-term trend.

The nearest resistance level is at $41.49. If HYPE breaks this, it could reach $47.67, representing potential gains of over 25% from the current price. On the downside, support levels are at $29.13 and $22.95. Falling to these supports would see a decrease of up to 28%. The coin’s future movement will depend on its ability to break resistance or hold support.

Conclusion

While coins like HYPE show promise, XYZVerse stands out as the all-sport memecoin aiming for 20,000% growth by uniting sports fans.

To learn more about XYZVerse, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

