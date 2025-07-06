Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Against Russian Federation’s ‘Cryptocurrency Schemes’

By: Incrypted
2025/07/06 22:26
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09406+7.37%
  • A new package of sanctions has been signed against 60 companies and 73 Russians.
  • The restrictions affected cryptocurrency schemes in the interests of the Russian military-industrial complex.
  • Ukraine will synchronize the measures with the EU and other partners.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the signing of a new sanctions package against Russia. It pays special attention to financial schemes using crypto-assets.

According to him, the head of state said that the sanctions were prepared with the participation of the National Bank of Ukraine and are aimed at “strikes against the military economy of the Russian Federation.”

Zelenskiy noted that through only one company from the updated sanctions list since the beginning of 2024, the Russians have conducted operations for several billion dollars. They were mainly implemented in the interests of the defense sector. According to him, Russia is more actively using crypto-assets after the blocking of traditional settlement channels.

In total, the sanctions list includes 60 legal entities and 73 Russian citizens. The Ukrainian authorities intend to work with international partners to synchronize the restrictions, including the EU and other key jurisdictions. Zelenskiy emphasized that the goal of the sanctions is “to limit Russia’s potential as much as possible and force the Kremlin to stop the war.”

The Ukrainian leader also said that the new measures are not only a response to current threats, but also a step towards the future integration of sanctions decisions into the European legal system. He promised that as early as next week, the authorities will prepare proposals for the full adaptation of EU sanctions into national legislation.

We will remind, we wrote that the United States imposed sanctions against Aeza Group from Russia for supporting cybercrime.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MAGACOIN FINANCE Investor Guide 2025: How to Buy & Maximize Post-Launch Gains

MAGACOIN FINANCE Investor Guide 2025: How to Buy & Maximize Post-Launch Gains

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/magacoin-finance-investor-guide-2025-how-to-buy-maximize-post-launch-gains/
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001301-5.03%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02542-1.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011491-16.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 10:00
Share
Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Could Be Headed To Zero As Faster, Cheaper Rivals Gain Traction

Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Could Be Headed To Zero As Faster, Cheaper Rivals Gain Traction

Is Cardano the Nokia of crypto? The big and mighty, already a shadow of its former self, is falling. Cardano price predictions put ADA at a big fat zero. Not that ADA is useless, but because the slow snail’s pace is being overtaken by sleeker, cheaper, and better alternatives like Layer Brett. What is it […]
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.331241+19.59%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003298-4.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.008448-7.14%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 02:43
Share
Meteora Announces MET Token Economics: 48% of Supply Will Be Circulating at TGE

Meteora Announces MET Token Economics: 48% of Supply Will Be Circulating at TGE

PANews reported on October 8th that Meteora, the Solana ecosystem liquidity protocol, announced the MET token economics. 48% of the total supply will be circulated during the TGE. All allocated tokens will be liquid, with no vesting or inflation required. MET will become an investable asset without the need for ongoing unlocking. The Meteora team pledged not to sell any tokens during the TGE; only team tokens will be locked up. At the TGE, all stakeholder tokens will be fully unlocked: 20% will be allocated to Mercurial stakeholders; 15% will be allocated to Meteora users through the LP Incentive Program; 3% will be allocated to the Launchpads and Launchpool ecosystem; 2% will be allocated to off-chain contributors; 3% will be allocated to the Jupiter Stakeholder Incentive Program, which aims to expand core LPs tenfold and will come from the TGE Reserve; 3% of MET will be earmarked for centralized exchanges, market makers, and other entities, making up the remainder of the TGE Reserve; and 2% of MET will be earmarked for the M3M3 stakeholder package. The remaining allocations will be: 18% to the team, vesting linearly over 6 years; and 34% to the Meteora Reserve, vesting linearly over 6 years. Expected inflation will be generated by team unlocking and potential liquidity incentives from the Meteora Reserve. 10% of the TGE circulating supply will be allocated through the Liquidity Allocator based on user preferences, with the community providing liquidity and earning trading fees. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will hold TGE on October 23, and the token name is MET .
MetYa
MET$0.22-0.27%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-6.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001529-5.50%
Share
PANews2025/10/08 10:30
Share

Trending News

More

MAGACOIN FINANCE Investor Guide 2025: How to Buy & Maximize Post-Launch Gains

Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Could Be Headed To Zero As Faster, Cheaper Rivals Gain Traction

Meteora Announces MET Token Economics: 48% of Supply Will Be Circulating at TGE

BitGo receives broker-dealer license from Dubai Virtual Asset Authority

Nav3 Router: Convenient Navigation on Top of Jetpack Navigation 3